Embryolisse Radiant Eye stick: What I really thought of the viral TikTok beauty product

It’s no secret that I love beauty products and I will happily try anything that claims to be the next best thing or will fight the signs of ageing. For years my main problem has been my under-eyes, I have tried all the brands of concealer to try and cover up the dark circles and no amount of sleep seems to help.

So you can imagine my excitement when I heard the Embryolisse Radiant Eye stick - that went viral on TikTok with over 211.5 million views- was “the best eye cream” beauty influencer @lucyinthesky had tried in years. With claims like that I had to try it for myself.

What is the Embryolisse Radiant Eye?

The Embryolisse Radiant Eye moisturises and revives the delicate skin around your eyes with a cooling stick for tired eyes. The skin of the eye contour is thinner and prone to dehydration, making eyes look fatigued.

What’s in the Embryolisse Radiant Eye?

Plant-based moisturisers including aloe vera, Glycerin, and sugar derivatives (Xylitol and Pentylene Glycol) hydrate and smooth, while active ingredients (Saccharomyces Cerevisiae Extract) improve microcirculation.

What are the benefits of using Embryolisse Radiant Eye?

The portable stick immediately perks up lacklustre skin with an icy effect, which works to instantly revive and illuminate. Plus the stick relaxes the eyes, relieving congestion and draining puffiness, and the smoothing texture blurs dark circles.

How to use the Embryolisse Radiant Eye?

Use in the morning and evening, applying from the inner corner to the outer corner of the upper and lower lids. For extra cooling action, keep in the fridge.

Does the Embryolisse Radiant Eye really work?

I have to admit the cooling sensation under my eyes really woke me up in the mornings and my concealer doesn't crease when using it. Sadly it didn't appear to make any difference to the dark circles under my eyes. However, I do believe that the depth of my under-eyes is simply down to genetics so no matter what I use may not always make a huge difference.

Would I recommend the Embryolisse Radiant Eye to a friend?

If you are looking for an under eye cream that is cooling, light, and won't affect your makeup then this is the product for you and I would highly recommend it.

But if you are looking for a magical cream that will completely eliminate any sign of dark circles under your eyes then get in line because I am still looking for that miracle product.

How much is the Embryolisse Radiant Eye and where can I buy it ?