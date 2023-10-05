Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As a self-proclaimed beauty addict, I love trying all the different products and brands. Of course, it can become a bit of an expensive habit if you don’t look around and find the best bargains. When it comes to the latest beauty bargain M&S wins with its latest Beauty Discovery Edit the products in the box are valued at £120 but they can be yours for £25. I take a closer look at what exactly you get inside the beauty box.

The Beauty Discovery Edit arrives in a pretty pink recyclable cardboard box and the first thing I noticed was the weight of this box. I have subscriptions to a few different beauty boxes and if it’s heavy it usually means it’s going to be good.

The box includes nine products with a few of them being full size and the rest trial size. Beauty boxes give you the opportunity to try out new products from brands that you love. Trial sizes are a great way to test out a new product and see whether or not you like it before paying out for a full-size bottle that you don't end up using.

What surprised me the most with this beauty box was the amount of big-name brands that it features. Previously, the beauty boxes I have tried usually throw in one or two major brands and the rest are much lesser known. This is so they can introduce you to new beauty brands whilst keeping their costs down and profits up.

The value for money with this beauty box is unbelievable. For example, the full size ‘Percy & Reed Wonderbalm’ has a recommended retail price (RRP) of £22 and that's just one product. To have eight products in this set for just £25 is an absolute bargain. Whether you want to treat yourself or buy it now and save it for a Christmas gift you definitely won’t regret it.

What's inside the M&S The Beauty Discovery Edit?