Fresh off the back of his Best Actor win at the Oscars, Cillian Murphy continues to be the man of the moment as he becomes the new Versace ambassador.

The luxury Italian fashion house recently announced the actor as the new talent of Versace Icons with the official campaign launching April 3. Versace shared an image of Cillian Murphy, 47, on Instagram wearing custom Atelier Versace to the 96th Academy Awards.

This is the first brand partnership for the Oppenheimer actor who is known to be very private. When he’s not working, he prefers to spend his time with his wife and children at home in Dublin.

In a statement Donatella Versace said: “I am thrilled that Cillian is joining the Versace family. He is a truly exceptional actor and totally deserves his Oscar win. He is magnetic and mesmerising in front of a camera and I loved seeing him bring Versace to life.”

Cillian Murphy has also been tipped to become the next James Bond. He would follow in the footsteps of previous Irish actor Pierce Brosnan who played the 007 agent from 1995-2002. Current betting odds put Cillian with a 6/1 chance of becoming the next James Bond but Aaron Taylor-Johnson is still the favourite with 2/1 so far.