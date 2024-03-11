Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new name is picking up interest to play the next James Bond in the upcoming 26th film following their impressive win at the Oscars.

The bookies odds for who will take over from Daniel Craig as the next 007 have been constantly changing since the actor announced he would not be returning to the franchise since No Time To Die. Big names from Henry Cavill, Idris Elba to Tom Hardy have been the firm favourites, but now there's a new addition to that list, Cillian Murphy.

Coming off the back of his Oscar win for his standout performance in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, Murphy has now joined the list as a serious contender. A former 007 has even weighed into the debate, with Pierce Brosnan throwing his backing behind Murphy, describing him as "magnificent".

What are the latest odds for the next James Bond?

Murphy, who picked up the Best Actor award at last night’s Oscars ceremony and is known for his iconic role in Peaky Blinders is now a firm favourite amongst bookies to be the next James Bond.

William Hill are now backing the Irish actor with 9/1, a big jump from his previous odds of 50/1 before Oppenheimer's release, with Murphy now reaching single figures.

Cillian Murphy's James Bond odds have shot up after Oppenheimer success

The favourite still remains Aaron Taylor-Johnson with 13/8 favourite to take over from Daniel Craig, with Henry Cavill up next at 5/2 and Damson Idris at 7/2 also amongst the frontrunners.

William Hill spokesperson, Lee Phelps, said: "Sunday night saw Cillian Murphy crowned Best Actor at the 96th Academy Awards and we have subsequently shortened his price to become the next James Bond to 9/1."

He continued: "Murphy is one of the leading actors in the world at the moment and there is no doubt that he will be a strong contender to assume the iconic 007 role.

"He still has a host of brilliant actors ahead of him, though, most notably Aaron Taylor-Johnson who still holds favouritism at 13/8, ahead of Henry Cavill (5/2) and Damson Idris (7/2). Elsewhere, star names such as Tom Hardy (5/1) and James Norton (5/1) remain in the running."

Here are the latest next James Bond bookie's odds:

Aaron Taylor-Johnson - 13/8

Henry Cavill - 5/2

Damson Idris - 7/2

Tom Hardy - 5/1

James Norton - 5/1

Rege-Jean Page - 11/2

Dev Patel - 7/1

Paul Mescal - 7/1

Jacob Fortune-Lloyd - 8/1

Sope Dirisu - 8/1

Harris Dickinson - 8/1

Cillian Murphy - 9/1

What has Pierce Brosnan said about Cillian Murphy?