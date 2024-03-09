Former 007 spy Pierce Brosnan has approved an Oscar-nominated actor and fellow Irishman as the new James Bond. Picture: Getty Images

One of those previous 007's, Brosnan, has given his opinion on who he thinks would fill the role perfectly next - a fellow Irishman and Oscar nominated actor. During an appearance at the annual Oscar Wilde awards in Los Angeles, Brosnan – who portrayed the MI6 secret agent for four films between 1995 and 2002 – named 'Peaky Blinders' icon Cillian Murphy as a suitable choice. "Cillian would do a magnificent job as James Bond on His Majesty’s Secret Service", he told the BBC.

When asked by another publication if he thinks Murphy is "up for the job", Brosnan replied: "100% up for the job. He's a magnificent actor. His work in 'Oppenheimer' was transcendent. He just has a way and a look of life, and an alchemy being the man he is and the artist he is."

Asked then what advice he would share with Murphy, were he to take up the role, he said: "He needs no advice. He knows what to do."

His comments come as it is claimed Bond producer Barbara Broccoli has been keeping a close eye on Murphy over the last year as his career goes from strength-to-strength, and could be interested in using him to "elevate the Bond franchise" even further.

Murphy, from Cork, is still most well known for playing Thomas Shelby in BBC drama 'Peaky Blinders', but he also won great praise for his role in the film 'Oppenheimer' last summer and earned himself an Oscar nomination at the 2024 Academy Awards for his portrayal of J. Robert Oppenheimer.

Murphy was also in attendance at the Oscar Wilde awards, which took place on Thursday March 7, but hinted that there was no truth in the spy speculation about himself. When asked if he had heard the rumours that he could be in line to play Bond, and if he would be interested, 47-year-old Murphy said: "I think I'm a bit old for that, I think that ship has sailed."

If Murphy were to take on the iconic role, he would not be the oldest Bond. Daniel Craig retired as 007 at the age of 51 and the oldest actor to play Bond was Roger Moore, who played him from ages 45 to 57.

Brosnan isn’t the only celebrity who thinks that Murphy would be an excellent actor to take over from Daniel Craig as Bond. Clay Bunker, who also starred in 'Oppenheimer', said he would "fare beautifully" in the role, as even though he is "the nicest human" he also "has that dark side and there’s a darkness to Bond", which he would have "the ability to tap in to".

Oppenheimer director Christopher Nolan previously tipped that one of the cast members could make a great Bond, telling the Happy Sad Confused podcast it would be an ‘amazing privilege’ to direct a Bond film – but only if he could choose the star who is playing the lead. Murphy is known to star in Nolan's productions.

Speculation has been swirling over who will play the next Bond since Craig last portrayed him in 2021, but fans still have a way to go before they find out as production on the next Bond film isn’t due to start on the next film until late next year.