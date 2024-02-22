Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Irish actors have been starring in Hollywood blockbusters for many years now. However, recently it seems there has been a sudden rise in Irish actors taking on big movie roles.

Saltburn actor Barry Keoghan’s career has been going from strength to strength.The actor, 31, has been working in the industry since his debut on TV series Jack Taylor in 2010. However, it was The Banshees of Inisherin that won him his first ever BAFTA for Best Supporting actor in 2022. And let’s be honest, his latest movie Saltburn has made him a household name.

Speaking to Vanity Fair Barry Keoghan was asked how he felt about being in the industry along with fellow Irishmen Cillian Murphy, Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott.

Barry said: “I'm really, really happy for them and proud, and it's nice to be up there and alongside those lads. But it's a great group, man. It's an industry where sometimes it doesn't go your way and you don't get a part, but you can only be happy for others and really support them.”

Who is the richest Irish actor?

Barry Keoghan, Cillian Murphy, Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott may be Hollywood favourites right now but their net worth is relatively low compared to the biggest Irish actors who have been working in Hollywood for many years. James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan and Taken star have made the most money and only one female Saoirse Ronan made it onto the top 10 richest Irish actors list.

Pierce Brosnan estimated net worth $200 million Liam Neeson estimated net worth $145 Colin Ferrell estimated net worth $80 Cillian Murphy estimated net worth $20 Jonathan Rhys Meyers estimated net worth $10 million Saoirse Ronan estimated net worth $9 million Andrew Scott estimated net worth $8 million Chris O’Dowd estimated net worth $6 million Barry Keoghan estimated net worth $4 million Paul Mescal estimated net worth $2million