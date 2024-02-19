Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards might have been a complete success for Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer,” as it swept the major categories last night, but it wasn’t enough for it to make history in its own right. Despite earning seven BAFTAs, including Best Picture, Best Director and a history Best Actor in a Leading Performance win for Cillian Murphy, it fell short of becoming the most successful film in BAFTA history by a mere three victories.

Should “Oppenheimer” have won three additional awards adding to its total last night, it would finally have beaten the record set by “Butch Cassidy and The Sundance Kid” back in 1971. On that evening, the Robert Redford/Paul Newman buddy film earned nine BAFTA awards and is still considered the biggest success story in the history of the event.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Not that Nolan should be unhappy he didn’t break that record; after three attempts, the director finally earned his Best Director award, coming close twice with the successes of “Inception” in 2011 and “Dunkirk” in 2018 at the box office not quite translating to a BAFTA win.

But Murphy’s historic victory wasn’t the only record broken last night. Looking back at Sarah McCann’s article on what history could be made at the 2024 BAFTA Film Awards, NationalWorld reveals if any of those records were broken in the end.

Were any records broken at the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards?

Robert Downey Jr. now holds the record for the longest gap between BAFTA Film Award wins after his Best Supporting Actor triumph last night (Credit: Getty)

Four records happened to be broken at last night’s BAFTA Film Awards ceremony, with those occurrences happening mainly in the acting categories.

By winning the Best Actor in a Leading Role award at the ceremony, “Oppenheimer” star Cillian Murphy becomes the first Irish-born actor in the history of the BAFTAs to win the award - which sounds unbelievable but indeed is true.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Emma Stone’s win also at last night’s affair saw her become only the 16th actress to earn two Best Actress in a Leading Role awards. Stone won her first award for her performance in the Oscar-winning musical “La La Land” in 2017, followed by last night’s win for her performance in “Poor Things.”

Robert Downey Jr also set a new record for the longest gap between wins by an actor. He won the award for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Lewis Strauss in the biographical drama “Oppenheimer,” which came 31 years after his previous BAFTA win in 1993 for the film “Chaplin.”

Last night saw finally saw a category dominated by the United States finally fall after a 26-year reign at the top. With Hayao Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli’s “The Boy and The Heron” earning the Best Animated Film award, it marks the first time in over two decades that an American film studio not named Pixar, Disney or Illumination took home the prestigious honour.

How can I watch the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards?