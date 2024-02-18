Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The biggest date in the British film industry calendar concluded in London moments ago, with the 2024 EE BAFTA Awards concluding shortly before being broadcast this evening on BBC One - hosted by David Tennant. Those not wishing to have the results spoiled would probably want to turn away now...

It was a big night for BAFTA favourite, "Oppenheimer," winning seven awards including Christopher Nolan earning Best Director and Cillian Murphy earning the Best Actor award. In his acceptance speech, Murphy thanked the cast and crew of "Oppenheimer" which he referred to as his "Oppen-homies." Christopher Nolan picked up the Best Director award for “Oppenheimer,” receiving a standing ovation as he took to the stage to receive his BAFTAs Mask. In a short acceptance speech, Nolan started by saying he was at the back of the hall where his parents used to drag him "for some culture". He added: "Thank you for taking on something quite dark and seeing the potential in it. This is an incredible honour and I'm very grateful for it."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Oppenheimer" capped off its triumphant 2024 BAFTA Film Awards by picking up the biggest award of the night, Best Film, while Emma Stone continued her dominance this awards season also by picking up the Best Actress BAFTA for her role in "Poor Things," with strong momentum heading into the 96th Academy Awards where she challenges "Killers of the Flower Moon" actress Lily Gladstone for the Best Actress Oscar.

Hannah Waddingham also said a haunting version of Cyndi Lauper’s “Time After Time” for the ceremony’s “In Memorium” section, which paid tribute to Jane Birkin, Glynis Johns, Carl Weathers, Julian Sands, Tom Wilkinson and Tina Turner. Those also featured were Harry Belafonte, Alan Arkin and Sir Michael Gambon.

Full list of winners from the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards:

US actress Emma Stone poses on the red carpet upon arrival at the BAFTA British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, in London, on February 18, 2024. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP)

Best Film: "Oppenheimer"

Best Actress in a Leading Performance: Emma Stone ("Poor Things")

Best Actor in a Leading Performance: Cillian Murphy ("Oppenheimer")

BAFTA Fellowship: Samantha Morton

Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema: June Givanni

Best Director: Christopher Nolan - "Oppenheimer"

Outstanding British Film: “The Zone of Interest”

Best Supporting Actor: Robert Downey Jr. (“Oppenheimer)

Best Supporting Actress: Da’Vine Joy Randolph (“The Holdovers”)

EE BAFTA Rising Star Award: Mia McKenna-Bruce

Best Animated Film: “The Heron and The Boy” - Hayao Miyazaki

Best Documentary: "20 Days in Mariupol" - Mstyslav Chernov

Best Costume Design: "Poor Things"

Best Hair and Makeup: "Poor Things"

Best Film not in the English language: “The Zone of Interest”

Best British Short Film: “Jellyfish and Lobster”

Best British Short Animation: “Crab Day”

Best Adapted Screenplay: “American Fiction”

Best Cinematography: “Oppenheimer”

Best Production Design: “Poor Things”

Best Visual Effects: “Poor Things”

Best Sound: “The Zone of Interest”

Best Original Score: “Oppenheimer”

Best Editing: “Oppenheimer”

Best Casting: “The Holdovers”

Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer: “Earth Mama”