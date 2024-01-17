Through her contribution to pan-African and Black British cinema over the last four decades, June Givanni is set to be awarded the reinstated BAFTA accolade.

Expressing her gratitude for the recognition, Givanni remarked, “I was shocked and am honoured to receive such recognition from BAFTA for work that I have been privileged to be able to do with some of the most inspired and inspiring people in the world of cinema generally and Pan African cinema and culture in particular, especially with the energies of the younger generation of thinkers, curators, and artists who bring dynamic energies to working with, and discovering, the archives of the moving image from a pre-digital age.”

BAFTA CEO Jane Milichip praised Givanni, stating, “June has been a pioneering force in the preservation, study and celebration of African and African Diaspora cinema and Black British cultural heritage.” She highlighted the JGPACA as one of the world’s most important time capsules of ideas, stories, and creative output, representing an essential part of British and global film history.

Givanni oversees the JGPACA alongside her co-directors, filmmaker Imruh Bakari and Emma Sandon and their impact extends beyond archiving; Givanni has curated for international festivals, organizations, and TV channels, including Toronto International Film Festival’s Planet Africa and the African Caribbean Film Unit at the British Film Institute. Additionally, at the British Film Institute, she played a pivotal role in co-founding the quarterly “Black Film Bulletin” with Gaylene Gould.

The award marks the first time it has been presented since 2021, with that year’s recipient Noel Clarke having the award revoked the following month amid multiple allegations of sexual misconduct and bullying. Following this, BAFTA conducted an industry-wide review, suspending outstanding contribution awards for a year across film, TV, and video categories.

