A regular collaborator with directed Ken Russell, leading to a BAFTA win, British actress Georgina Hale has died at the age of 80

Actress Georgina Hale talks to the audience following a screening of The Author of Beltraffio during the BFI & Radio Times TV Festival at BFI Southbank on April 8, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Tabatha Fireman/Getty Images)

BAFTA-winning and Olivier-award nominated actress Georgina Hale, known for her prolific stage career that transitioned onto the screen, has died at the age of 80. Though the announcement regarding her death was made only overnight, she had died on January 4 2024, with no cause of death revealed as of yet.

Though her career has slowed down in recent years compared to her heyday of treading the boards, younger audiences may remember her short-but-memorable roles in television dramas “Emmerdale” and “Hollyoaks,” but it was her collaboration with Ken Russell that brought her acclaim in the ‘70s.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Her role as Alma Mahler in “Mahler” earned her plaudits from the British Academy of Film and Television Awards in 1975, having appeared in one of Russell’s most controversial works, “The Devils” alongside Oliver Reed and Vanessa Redgrave in 1971.

Born in Ilford, Essex, to Elsie and George Robert Hole, Georgina overcame early educational challenges to become a distinguished British actress. Despite a difficult start, she pursued acting, studying Stanislavski's method at the Chelsea Actors' Workshop in London and later graduating from the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in 1965. Hale's journey into the world of acting was marked by her resilience and determination.

Her illustrious stage career showcased Hale's acting prowess. She made her professional debut at Stratford, later appearing in repertory theatre at various locations. Hale's notable stage roles included Eliza Doolittle in "Pygmalion," Nina in Chekhov's "The Seagull," and Josie in Nell Dunn's play "Steaming," earning her a 1981 Olivier Award nomination. Her performances continued to captivate audiences in a range of productions, such as "Mourning Becomes Electra" and Alan Ayckbourne's "Absurd Person Singular."

Actors Robert Powell and Georgina Hale pictured at the Cannes Film Festival, where they are promoting their film 'Mahler', France, May 15th 1974. (Photo by Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Hale's film debut in "Eagle in a Cage" (1971) marked the beginning of a successful film career. She collaborated extensively with director Ken Russell, earning acclaim for her role as Alma Mahler in "Mahler" (1974), winning the 1975 BAFTA Award for Most Promising Newcomer to Leading Film Roles. Hale's versatility shone through in films like "The Devils," "Lisztomania," and "Mrs Palfrey at the Claremont."

Advertisement

Advertisement