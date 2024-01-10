The sleepy little village of Grantchester is once again rife with murder and mystery as the eighth season of James Runcie’s book series arrives on ITV this week.

Robson Green and Tom Brittney return for the latest season of "Grantchester" (Credit: ITV)

“Grantchester,” the popular ITV drama series starring Robson Green and Tom Brittney, finally returns to our screens this week with its eighth season promising a wide range of mysteries, “from speedway to spies and explore the lives of invisible women and the very visible problems caused by Leonard’s new vocation which may once again find him battling the law.”

When we last visited the residents in the village of Grantchester, an unsolved murder investigation involving homeless men took centre stage, with suspicions arising about a possible copycat killer. The supposed culprit, Robin Fellows, was found dead before additional questioning, and new revelations implicated Jim Baker as the true murderer. In a tense and violent confrontation, Jim attacked Will, leaving his fate uncertain.

However, the season ended on a more optimistic note as Will survived and subsequently married Bonnie Davenport in a heartwarming ceremony, providing a positive conclusion to the series. The finale also showcased the recovery of Mrs C and celebrated the bonds of friendship and family among the characters.

Adapted from the books by James Runcie, the series first premiered on ITV One in 2014 and has become a regular ratings hit with viewers, earning around five to six million viewers each season and earning modest praise from critics, who enjoy its period-set, gently paced approach to detective series, as opposed to the more visceral exploits that Robson Green has previously been involved in.

What is the synopsis for “Grantchester” Season 8?

“Will is the happiest he’s ever been, but his world will be rocked by a terrible accident - he’s always preached the word of a compassionate God, but how can he now when his despair leads him on a dangerous downward spiral?”

“Meanwhile, Geordie has found a new contentment in his relationship with Cathy, but when they are both confronted with shocking announcements at work their happiness is threatened - as Mrs C, Leonard, Jack and Daniel rally around, both Will and Geordie find themselves in unfamiliar emotional waters... and murder is always around the corner”

Who is starring alongside Robson Green and Tom Brittney this season?

Robson Greene and Tom Brittney are joined by Charlotte Ritchie of "Ghosts" fame in the new series of "Grantchester" (Credit: ITV)

Joining Robson Green as DI Geordie Keating and Tom Brittney as Reverend Will Davenport this season are:

Charlotte Ritchie - Bonnie

Tessa Peake-Jones - Mrs C

Al Weaver - Leonard Finch

Kacey Ainsworth - Cathy Keating

Oliver Dimsdales - Daniel Marlowe

Nick Brimble - Jack Chapman

Shaun Dingwall (“Top Boy,” “Noughts & Crosses”), Jeff Rawle (“Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire”, “Doc Martin”), and Jemima Rooper (“Gold Digger,” “The Girlfriend Experience”) are all special guest actors in this series.

When does the new series of “Grantchester” begin?