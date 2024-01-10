Love Island Stars get paid a lot of money when they leave the villa but how much do the All Stars get paid when they are in the villa this time around?

Who will win Love Island All stars? (ITV Picture Desk)

It’s no secret that Love Island stars make a lot of money through sponsorships and brand deals when they leave the villa. But exactly how much do they get paid when they are in the villa after the new All Stars cast reportedly turned down a massive 433% pay rise!

Love Island All Stars kicks off on Monday January 15 on ITV and ITV2 with islanders from previous years hoping to find love a second time around. TV presenter Maya Jama, 29, has already jetted off to South Africa where the cast will be joining the host over the next few days.

Speaking on The Big Jim Show in 2022 season eight, Love Island star Jay Younger revealed that the cast get paid minimum wage which worked out around £375 a week. The money is meant to cover their living expenses at home whilst they are in the villa for up to 12 weeks.

In the podcast Jay Younger explained that islanders would get paid a little extra for advertisements during the show. He said: “They’ll pay you if you’re wearing certain sponsored clothes – if they see you on camera with that. But it’s not about the money, it’s about the exposure it’s meant to give you after."

It comes as no surprise that Love Island All Stars demanded to be paid a lot more to return to the series. Many of the cast members have gone on to have huge success since leaving the show and can earn thousands of pounds for just one social media post. According to research by Spin Genie Molly Mae Hague earns an estimated £9,222 per Instagram post whilst Gemma Owen can earn around £3,999 per post.

The Sun reported that the All Stars singletons previously turned down a £2,000 pay offer - which works out as 433% pay rise from previous appearance on the show. Not a bad deal to be paid each week to sit around in the sun and graft for a date.

Love Island's executive director Mike Spencer told the Mirror that this year all the islanders are getting paid “exactly the same.” Despite the rumours being each person is being paid £50,000 to appear Mike confirmed “it’s nothing like that.”