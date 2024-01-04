A look at when the new Love Island All Stars series stars and who is in the line-up

After the winter Love Island series was cancelled we wondered what we were going to do to pass the time and get us through the January blues. Thankfully ITV2 has announced the official release date for the new series of Love Island All Stars and you don’t have to wait long.

Let’s face it over the last few years Love Island has seemed to have lost its spark with viewing numbers drastically dropping each series. TV bosses must have known that the only way to get us excited and watching again was to throw all our favourite cast members from previous years back into the villa. The new series will see islanders who are still looking for love back in the villa as they graft 'bombshells' and 'worldies' in a bid to find their perfect match or at least 'their type on paper' for a second time around.

Maya Jama - who recently re-kindled her romance with rapper Stormzy - will be presenting the All Stars series. The TV host, 29, looked stunning as she wore a red corset dress in the teaser trailer and confirmed “It’s Happening”.

Who will be in the new series of Love Island All Stars?

The Love Island All Stars line-up is yet to be confirmed however big names including Ovie Soko, Paige Thorne, Theo Campbell and Kaz Crossley are all rumoured to be taking part. As well as ‘Loyal’ Georgia Steel and ‘Childish’ Michael Griffiths.

Sadly fan favourites Olivia Attwood-Dack, Maura Higgins, Dani Dyer and Amber Davies who have all found love outside of the villa won't be making a comeback. Could Adam Collard be back for and hoping to find love third time after he failed in series four and eight of the show - hopefully not.

If we could just ask ITV2 to bring back the best couple of all time, Chris Hughes and Kem Cetinay then we will 100% be glued to the TV screens and hopefully their bromance will win the series second time around.

When does the new series of Love Island All Stars start?