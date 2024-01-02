West Ham return to Premier League action tonight and forward Jarrod Bowen will be hoping to be among the goals again.

Jarrod Bowen is enjoying another impressive season at the London Stadium (Image: Getty Images)

West Ham star Jarrod Bowen is enjoying another scintillating season on the pitch, with 11 Premier League goals already this term, and will look to continue his fine form against Brighton tonight.

The England international has cemented a place in the heart of Hammers fans and is kept just as busy when at home thanks to his life with former Lover Island star Dani Dyer and their family. The couple have become icons for West Ham supporters, who love to chant about the famous couple, which is taken in good spirits by the forward and his reality star partner.

The couple first began dating in the public eye back in December 2021, shortly after the player had moved down to London from Hull City to join the Hammers. Bowen was spotted leaving Dyer's home in the October of that year and, fast forward a year and a half later, the two had welcomed twins together with marriage also on the cards, if the footballer's girlfriend's famous father Danny Dyer gets his way.

The EastEnders actor happens to be a massive West Ham fan and regularly shares his admiration for Bowen, who has been the side's standout player in recent years and has an impressive net worth of £12.1 million. After scoring the winning goal in last summer's Europa Conference League final, Danny Dyer labelled the forward as his 'future son-in-law'.

Bowen and Dyer's twins Star and Summer were born in May last year and the ex-Love Islander has admitted she has had to rely on family for help with childcare with Bowen often away on footballing duty. Dani did take to social media over the summer to say that the West Ham man had been 'amazing' over the summer having been 'away at the start'.

Dyer could well be in attendance at the London Stadium on Tuesday night as Bowen plays his first match of the calendar year. Last year, she wrote on Instagram: "I'll go to as many home games as I can. Sometimes I'll take the kids and other times I'll go on my own so I can have my complete attention on the game. I love watching."

Die-hard West Ham fan Danny Dyer could also be in the crowd following his side as David Moyes looks for a fourth win in a row. Three points would put the Hammers just three points off Spurs in fifth place and open a six-point gap above eighth-placed Brighton.

Speaking about Bowen when on the Jonathan Ross Show, Danny said: "You have daughters and have t***s walk through your door. You've got to let them be who they are going to be, you can't tell them who to fall in love with. All of a sudden, she's brought home a West Ham player, I couldn't have hand-picked a better human being, he's beautiful. He comes around and I get all starstruck."