The British Fashion Awards: Maya Jama changes into four outfits to host the event, but who were the winners?
A look at the biggest winners at the British Fashion Awards 2023
Maya Jama hosted the British Fashion Awards alongside music artist Kojey Radical, at London’s Royal Albert Hall on Monday evening (December 4). The Love Island presenter, 29, arrived at the event in a white corset style dress with an oversized ruffle cape that she wore off her shoulders. Maya slipped into her second outfit which was a one shoulder black gown with silver sequin detail and matching black opera gloves.
For her third outfit, the host donned a red bandeau top and maxi skirt and crochet style top thrown over. Despite Maya Jama wearing three different outfits to host the awards, her boyfriend Stormy overshadowed her in his minimalist cream ensemble and matching denim jacket.
The fashion elite arrived in the most stylish outfits including Kate Moss, Amal Clooney and Gwyneth Paltrow all looked stunning. However, some celebrities chose to go for a more 'Avant Garde' style look. Rita Ora was spotted wearing silver spike prosthetics and Abbey Clancy's lace dress left little to the imagination and made it onto our worst dressed list.
The Fashion Awards 2023 Winners List
- New Establishment Womenswear Award: Emma Chopova and Laura Lowena
- Isabella Blow Award for Fashion Creator: Campbell Addy
- Model of the Year Award: Paloma Elsesser
- Cultural Innovator Award: Sam Smith
- Special Recognition Award: Charlie Casely Hayford on behalf of the late Joe Casely-Hayford
- Special Recognition Award: Sarah Mower
- Trailblazer Award: Edward Enninful
- Designer of the Year Award: Jonathan Anderson for JW Anderson
- Special Recognition Award: Charlotte Tilbury
- BFC Foundation Award: Conner Ives
- Special Recognition Award: Sarah Burton
- New Establishment Menswear Award: Bianca Saunders
- British Menswear Designer Award: Martine Rose
- British Womenswear Designer Award: Maximilian Davis for Ferragamo
- Pandora Leader of Change Award: Michaela Coel
- Outstanding Achievement Award: Giancarlo Giammetti on behalf of Valentino
Maya Jama decided that three outfits just weren't enough for the night as she and Stormz were seen both wearing black outfits to the after party. The TV presenter wore a black mini dress with long black train and white straps plus a little cut-out heart across her midriff.
