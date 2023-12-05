A look at the biggest winners at the British Fashion Awards 2023

Maya Jama hosted the British Fashion Awards alongside music artist Kojey Radical, at London’s Royal Albert Hall on Monday evening (December 4). The Love Island presenter, 29, arrived at the event in a white corset style dress with an oversized ruffle cape that she wore off her shoulders. Maya slipped into her second outfit which was a one shoulder black gown with silver sequin detail and matching black opera gloves.

For her third outfit, the host donned a red bandeau top and maxi skirt and crochet style top thrown over. Despite Maya Jama wearing three different outfits to host the awards, her boyfriend Stormy overshadowed her in his minimalist cream ensemble and matching denim jacket.

The fashion elite arrived in the most stylish outfits including Kate Moss, Amal Clooney and Gwyneth Paltrow all looked stunning. However, some celebrities chose to go for a more 'Avant Garde' style look. Rita Ora was spotted wearing silver spike prosthetics and Abbey Clancy's lace dress left little to the imagination and made it onto our worst dressed list.

New Establishment Womenswear Award: Emma Chopova and Laura Lowena

Isabella Blow Award for Fashion Creator: Campbell Addy

Model of the Year Award: Paloma Elsesser

Cultural Innovator Award: Sam Smith

Special Recognition Award: Charlie Casely Hayford on behalf of the late Joe Casely-Hayford

Special Recognition Award: Sarah Mower

Trailblazer Award: Edward Enninful

Designer of the Year Award: Jonathan Anderson for JW Anderson

Special Recognition Award: Charlotte Tilbury

BFC Foundation Award: Conner Ives

Special Recognition Award: Sarah Burton

New Establishment Menswear Award: Bianca Saunders

British Menswear Designer Award: Martine Rose

British Womenswear Designer Award: Maximilian Davis for Ferragamo

Pandora Leader of Change Award: Michaela Coel

Outstanding Achievement Award: Giancarlo Giammetti on behalf of Valentino