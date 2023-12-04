The Fashion Awards 2023: Who were the best and worst dressed stars? Amanda Holden’s daughter Lexi wows
The Royal Albert Hall in London provided the backdrop for The Fashion Awards 2023 and the likes of Rochelle Humes and Amanda Holden attended. Marina Licht reports on who was hot and who was not
As expected, there were plenty of incredible outfits on display at The Fashion Awards 2023 and, putting it as politely as possible, some dresses that were most definitely a no no. Stars such as Rochelle Humes, Abbey Clancy and Myleene Klass were some of the stars out in force, as well as Amanda Holden and her daughter Lexi who stole the show in a black lace dress with cut out detailing.
Lexi was among the best dressed on the night and even eclipsed her mother who wore a short black mini dress with train. Rochelle Humes looked incredibly chic in a sparkling cape style white dress with matching gloves.
Advertisement
Advertisement
I also loved model Sara Sampaio's 'oh so elegant' strapless tiered white dress which she accessorised with black opera style gloves and a choker. Just beautiful.
Among the worst dressed on the night were Paloma Faith in a dark purple dress with red detailing, Abbey Clancy in a barely there black lace ensemble, Leigh-Anne Pinnock in a another ‘very naked’ (from the back) dress, and Myleene Klass in a black bodysuit which she wore underneath a sheer dress.
According to Vogue: "At Britain's inaugural Fashion Awards back in 1989, the guest of honour was the then Princess of Wales (Princess Diana), who arrived wearing an extravagant white pearl-embellished gown and a matching bolero with an Elvis Presley-inspired collar by London-based designer Catherine Walker.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.