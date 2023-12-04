The Royal Albert Hall in London provided the backdrop for The Fashion Awards 2023 and the likes of Rochelle Humes and Amanda Holden attended. Marina Licht reports on who was hot and who was not

Amanda Holden's daughter Lexi stole the show at The Fashion Awards 2023. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

As expected, there were plenty of incredible outfits on display at The Fashion Awards 2023 and, putting it as politely as possible, some dresses that were most definitely a no no. Stars such as Rochelle Humes, Abbey Clancy and Myleene Klass were some of the stars out in force, as well as Amanda Holden and her daughter Lexi who stole the show in a black lace dress with cut out detailing.

Lexi was among the best dressed on the night and even eclipsed her mother who wore a short black mini dress with train. Rochelle Humes looked incredibly chic in a sparkling cape style white dress with matching gloves.

I also loved model Sara Sampaio's 'oh so elegant' strapless tiered white dress which she accessorised with black opera style gloves and a choker. Just beautiful.

Rochelle Humes and model Sara Sampaio were amongst the best dressed at The Fashion Awards 2023. Photographs by Getty

Among the worst dressed on the night were Paloma Faith in a dark purple dress with red detailing, Abbey Clancy in a barely there black lace ensemble, Leigh-Anne Pinnock in a another ‘very naked’ (from the back) dress, and Myleene Klass in a black bodysuit which she wore underneath a sheer dress.

Paloma Faith, Abbey Clancy and Leigh-Anne Pinnock were amongst the worst dressed at the awards. Photographs by Getty