Simplicity and strapless were definitely on the dress-code memo for the British Independent Film Awards

Best and worst dressed: British Independent Film Awards (Getty)

The cold weather didn’t stop the stars going out on Sunday evening (December 3) as they donned their best outfits to attend the 26th British Independent Film Awards at Old Billingsgate in London. The Independent Film Awards is an organisation that celebrates, supports, and promotes British independent cinema and film-making talent in the United Kingdom.

The big winner of the night was ‘All of Us Strangers’ which won Best Film and Best Director. The Crown actress Claire Foy, 39, was nominated for Best Supporting Performance in the film. The actress exuded elegance in a strapless floor-length velvet back gown with silver cowl neck detail. She kept her hair and makeup up minimal proving that simplicity can still be sexy.

Queen Charlotte actress India Amarteifio looked effortlessly chic in a pale pink strapless dress. Morfydd Clark, star of The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power, stunned in a black tiered dress with a touch of sparkle for the festive season. Giving a twist to the classic LBD dress. It seemed that despite the freezing cold temperatures strapless dresses were the go-to style of the night.

Irish Comedian Aisling Bea did decide to cover up with a beautiful Victorian lace style dress. This will be like Marmite for many people - you will either love it or hate it - and for me I loved it. The high neck, lace detail and the pastel lilac colour which gives it a modern updated look just looked stunning.

Now at most award nights Jodie Comer always looks stunning. However, on this occasion her outfit just failed to hit the spot. The leather-look sleeveless dress with drop waist and pockets left her looking shapeless. For someone who is usually on the best dressed list I have to say I felt a little disappointed with this midi-dress.