“All Of Us Strangers” and “How To Have Sex” among the big winners from the 2023 British Independent Film Awards on Sunday night.

Mia McKenna-Bruce attends The 26th British Independent Film Awards at Old Billingsgate on December 3, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Belinda Jiao/Getty Images)

“How To Have Sex” actress Mia Mckenna-Bruce picked up Best Lead Performance for her role as Tara, one of three British teenage girls who go on a rites-of-passage holiday - drinking, clubbing and hooking up, in what should be the best summer of their lives. Nathan Stewart-Jarrett and George Mackay were joint winners of the Best Joint Lead performances, and We Are Parable earned the Jury Prize at the event.

“Boiling Point” and “This Is England” actor Stephen Graham was also honored during the evening earning the Richard Harris Award for Outstanding Contribution by an Actor to British Film, following his incredible body of work both in the United Kingdom and his notable appearances in international productions, including HBO’s “Boardwalk Empire.”

The British Independent Film Awards (BIFA) is an annual film awards ceremony in the United Kingdom that celebrates and honours achievements in independent filmmaking. Established in 1998, BIFA recognizes and promotes independent British cinema, highlighting films that are made outside the major studio system. The awards cover various categories, including Best British Independent Film, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress, and many others.

BIFA aims to showcase and support films that often operate on smaller budgets and explore unique, diverse, and innovative storytelling. The awards ceremony typically takes place in December each year, and the nominees and winners are selected by a jury of industry professionals, filmmakers, and critics.

British Independent Film Awards 2023 - full list of winners

The Richard Harris Award For Outstanding Contribution By An Actor To British Film : Stephen Graham

: Stephen Graham Best British Independent Film : “All Of Us Strangers” – Andrew Haigh, Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin, Sarah Harvey

: “All Of Us Strangers” – Andrew Haigh, Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin, Sarah Harvey Best International Independent Film Sponsored By Champagne Taittinger : “Anatomy Of A Fall” – Justine Triet, Arthur Harari, Marie-ange Luciani, David Thion

: “Anatomy Of A Fall” – Justine Triet, Arthur Harari, Marie-ange Luciani, David Thion Best Director Sponsored By Sky Cinema : Andrew Haigh – “All Of Us Strangers”

: Andrew Haigh – “All Of Us Strangers” Best Screenplay Sponsored By Apple Original Films : Andrew Haigh – “All Of Us Strangers”

: Andrew Haigh – “All Of Us Strangers” Best Lead Performance : Mia Mckenna-Bruce – “How To Have Sex”

: Mia Mckenna-Bruce – “How To Have Sex” Best Joint Lead Performance : Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, George Mackay – “Femme”

: Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, George Mackay – “Femme” Best Supporting Performance : Paul Mescal – “All Of Us Strangers”, Shaun Thomas – “How To Have Sex”

: Paul Mescal – “All Of Us Strangers”, Shaun Thomas – “How To Have Sex” The Douglas Hickox Award (Best Debut Director) Sponsored By BBC Film : Savanah Leaf – “Earth Mama”

: Savanah Leaf – “Earth Mama” Breakthrough Producer Sponsored By Pinewood And Shepperton Studios : Theo Barrowclough – “Scrapper”

: Theo Barrowclough – “Scrapper” Breakthrough Performance Sponsored By Netflix : Vivian Oparah – “Rye Lane”

: Vivian Oparah – “Rye Lane” Best Debut Screenwriter Sponsored By Film4 : Nida Manzoor – “Polite Society”

: Nida Manzoor – “Polite Society” Best Debut Director – Feature Documentary : Chloe Abrahams – “The Taste Of Mango”

: Chloe Abrahams – “The Taste Of Mango” The Raindance Maverick Award: “If The Streets Were On Fire” – Alice Russell, Gannesh Rajah

Graham Broadbent, Jamie Bell, Andrew Scott, Fiona Shaw, Sarah Harvey, Andrew Haigh and Claire Foy at The 26th British Independent Film Awards Winners Room at Old Billingsgate on December 03, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Lia Toby/Getty Images)