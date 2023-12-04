British Independent Film Awards 2023: All Of Us Strangers is a big winner of the night, full list of winners
“All Of Us Strangers” and “How To Have Sex” among the big winners from the 2023 British Independent Film Awards on Sunday night.
It was a marquee evening for Andrew Haigh and his new film, “All Of Us Strangers,” at the 2023 British Independent Film Awards held at the Old Billingsgate in London on Sunday evening. The film, which was featured as part of the BFI London Film Festival 2023, earned the Best British Independent Film, Best Director, Best Screenplay and Paul Mescal shared the Best Supporting Actor gong, shared alongside Shaun Thomas from “How To Have Sex.”
“How To Have Sex” actress Mia Mckenna-Bruce picked up Best Lead Performance for her role as Tara, one of three British teenage girls who go on a rites-of-passage holiday - drinking, clubbing and hooking up, in what should be the best summer of their lives. Nathan Stewart-Jarrett and George Mackay were joint winners of the Best Joint Lead performances, and We Are Parable earned the Jury Prize at the event.
“Boiling Point” and “This Is England” actor Stephen Graham was also honored during the evening earning the Richard Harris Award for Outstanding Contribution by an Actor to British Film, following his incredible body of work both in the United Kingdom and his notable appearances in international productions, including HBO’s “Boardwalk Empire.”
The British Independent Film Awards (BIFA) is an annual film awards ceremony in the United Kingdom that celebrates and honours achievements in independent filmmaking. Established in 1998, BIFA recognizes and promotes independent British cinema, highlighting films that are made outside the major studio system. The awards cover various categories, including Best British Independent Film, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress, and many others.
BIFA aims to showcase and support films that often operate on smaller budgets and explore unique, diverse, and innovative storytelling. The awards ceremony typically takes place in December each year, and the nominees and winners are selected by a jury of industry professionals, filmmakers, and critics.
British Independent Film Awards 2023 - full list of winners
- The Richard Harris Award For Outstanding Contribution By An Actor To British Film: Stephen Graham
- Best British Independent Film: “All Of Us Strangers” – Andrew Haigh, Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin, Sarah Harvey
- Best International Independent Film Sponsored By Champagne Taittinger: “Anatomy Of A Fall” – Justine Triet, Arthur Harari, Marie-ange Luciani, David Thion
- Best Director Sponsored By Sky Cinema: Andrew Haigh – “All Of Us Strangers”
- Best Screenplay Sponsored By Apple Original Films: Andrew Haigh – “All Of Us Strangers”
- Best Lead Performance: Mia Mckenna-Bruce – “How To Have Sex”
- Best Joint Lead Performance: Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, George Mackay – “Femme”
- Best Supporting Performance: Paul Mescal – “All Of Us Strangers”, Shaun Thomas – “How To Have Sex”
- The Douglas Hickox Award (Best Debut Director) Sponsored By BBC Film: Savanah Leaf – “Earth Mama”
- Breakthrough Producer Sponsored By Pinewood And Shepperton Studios: Theo Barrowclough – “Scrapper”
- Breakthrough Performance Sponsored By Netflix: Vivian Oparah – “Rye Lane”
- Best Debut Screenwriter Sponsored By Film4: Nida Manzoor – “Polite Society”
- Best Debut Director – Feature Documentary: Chloe Abrahams – “The Taste Of Mango”
- The Raindance Maverick Award: “If The Streets Were On Fire” – Alice Russell, Gannesh Rajah
- Best Feature Documentary Sponsored By Intermission Film: “If The Streets Were On Fire” – Alice Russell, Gannesh Rajah
- Best British Short Film: “Festival Of Slaps” – Abdou Cissé, Cheri Darbon, George Telfer
- Special Jury Prize: We Are Parable
- Best Casting Sponsored By Casting Society and Spotlight: Isabella Odoffin – “How To Have Sex”
- Best Cinematography Sponsored By Harbor & Kodak: Jamie D. Ramsay – “All Of Us Strangers”
- Best Costume Design: Buki Ebiesuwa – “Femme”
- Best Editing: Jonathan Alberts – “All Of Us Strangers”
- Best Effects: Jonathan Gales, Richard Baker – “The Kitchen”
- Best Music Supervision: Connie Farr – “All Of Us Strangers”
- Best Make-Up & Hair Design Sponsored By The Wall Group: Marie Deehan – “Femme”
- Best Original Music Sponsored By Universal Music Publishing Group: Kwes – “Rye Lane”
- Best Production Design Sponsored By ATC & Broadsword: Nathan Parker – “The Kitchen”
- Best Sound Supported By Halo: Mark Jenkin – “Enys Men”
