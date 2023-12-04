The British Film Institute will be bestowing their highest honour, a BFI Fellowship, to “Oppenheimer” director Christopher Nolan in 2024

US-British film director Christopher Nolan poses upon his arrival for the "Premiere" of the movie "Oppenheimer" at the Grand Rex cinema in Paris on July 11, 2023. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP)

Nolan is receiving acknowledgement for his "remarkable accomplishments and substantial impact on cinema." The BFI recognizes his consistent efforts in pushing the boundaries of large-scale filmmaking, all the while maintaining a deep respect for the history of the medium and the importance of the cinema experience.

The 53-year-old after learning of his inclusion into the BFI Fellowship said: “I am thrilled and honoured to be accepting a BFI Fellowship from an organisation so dedicated to preserving both cinema’s history as well as its future. “As a passionate advocate of film and the importance of film culturally, it is really thrilling to me that film would be honoured in this way and is considered worthy of this kind of honour. I think film is one of the great collective pastimes, one of the great art forms. It is lovely to see it accorded this kind of status.”

Tim Richards, the current chairman of the British Film Institute, said of the award: “I’m delighted to be honouring and recognising Christopher Nolan with a BFI Fellowship. Christopher Nolan is one of the greatest filmmakers of the 21st century, creating hugely popular movies that have grossed over six billion US dollars worldwide.”

“His movies are all made for the big screen to challenge and entertain audiences around the world. Christopher’s commitment and support of the cinema industry is legendary. He has also been at the forefront of preserving celluloid through his involvement with The Film Foundation and his own support via the Morf Foundation for the BFI’s photochemical work. All done to ensure that current and future audiences will be able to continue to enjoy and learn from our incredibly rich history of cinema for many years to come.”

Nolan received his first Best Director Oscar nomination for 2017’s “Dunkirk”, which depicts the Allies’ retreat from the beaches and harbour of Dunkirk during the Second World War.

In 2019 he collected his CBE from Buckingham Palace, having been recognised for services to film in the New Year Honours.

What is a BFI Fellowship?

The BFI Fellowship is an honorary award presented by the British Film Institute (BFI) to individuals who have made exceptional contributions to the world of film and have demonstrated an enduring impact on the industry. It is a prestigious recognition that celebrates the recipient's outstanding achievements, influence, and dedication to the art and craft of filmmaking.

The fellowship is typically awarded to individuals, both from the United Kingdom and internationally, who have significantly contributed to the advancement of cinema through their work as directors, actors, writers, producers, or other key roles in the film industry.

Who else is a BFI Fellow?

Akira Kurosawa

Japanese film director Akira Kurosawa during the making of the film "Kagemusya" (The Shadow Warrior). Kurosawa, an internationally acclaimed director, died at his home 06 September in Tokyo at the age of 88. (Photo credit: AFP via Getty Images)

Akira Kurosawa, the legendary Japanese filmmaker, is celebrated for his profound contributions to cinema. Throughout his illustrious career, Kurosawa directed masterpieces that have left an enduring impact on the art of filmmaking. Notable works include "Rashomon," "Seven Samurai," and "Yojimbo." His groundbreaking storytelling techniques and visual innovations have earned him international acclaim. Kurosawa received the BFI Fellowship, an esteemed recognition, in 1986

Martin Scorsese

Martin Scorsese speaks at Robbie Robertson: A Celebration of His Life And Music at The Village Studios on November 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images)

Martin Scorsese, a luminary in the world of filmmaking, has carved an indelible legacy with his exceptional directorial prowess. Renowned for films such as "Taxi Driver," "Goodfellas," and "The Departed," Scorsese has consistently pushed the boundaries of cinematic storytelling. His influence extends beyond directing, as he has been a prominent advocate for film preservation and education. The British Film Institute honoured Martin Scorsese with the BFI Fellowship in 1995.

Orson Welles

Orson Welles (1915 - 1985), American actor, producer, writer and director. (Photo by Central Press/Getty Images)

Orson Welles, an iconic figure in the history of cinema, made an indomitable mark with groundbreaking works such as "Citizen Kane" and "Touch of Evil." As a director, actor, and writer, Welles' innovative approach to storytelling and his contributions to the cinematic medium has solidified his status as a cinematic pioneer. The BFI Fellowship was bestowed upon Orson Welles in 1983, recognizing his enduring impact on the world of film.

Spike Lee

Spike Lee, an influential filmmaker and cultural force, has consistently addressed societal issues through his thought-provoking films. Known for groundbreaking works like "Do the Right Thing" and "Malcolm X," Lee has been an advocate for diversity and social justice within the film industry. His achievements as a director, producer, and writer have earned him widespread acclaim. Spike Lee was honored with the BFI Fellowship earlier this year acknowledging his significant contributions to the world of cinema.

