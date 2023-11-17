The GQ Men of the Year Awards in Los Angeles brought the A-list out in force, including Kim Kardashian and Megan Thee Stallion who were on NationalWorld’s best and worst dressed list

No sooner had the GQ Men of the Year Awards 2023 taken place at The Royal Opera House in London, it was then the turn of the event in Los Angeles, which was attended by the likes of Kim Kardashian and Megan Thee Stallion. It would seem that tones of the colour brown was very much the fashion look of the evening (both Meghan Markle and Hailey Bieber are fans of chocolate brown) as Kim opted for a Chrome Hearts camel coloured suede dress whilst Megan Thee Stallion chose a darker brown shade.

Fortunately for Kim Kardashian, she makes NationalWorld’s best dressed list of the night whilst unfortunately Megan Thee Stallion is on the worst dressed list. Why? Well, Kim Kardashian wasn’t overtly sexy. Yes it had a low back and showed off her curvaceous figure, but it still looked stylish. The same can’t be said for Megan Thee Stallion’s look where everything was on display. I also was not a fan of Megan Fox’s low cut white strapless dress; when will these stars learn that ‘sexy’ does not = displaying your assets for the world to see!

Jacob Elordi, who attended the party with girlfriend Olivia Jade (the pair posed solo on the red carpet), was one of the more stylish attendees of the night. He opted for a pale yellow (although it looked green in some lights) wide-collared shirt and pinstripe jacket and trousers. I also thought actor Kevin Miles’s red suit was eye-catching and on trend and loved Winnie Harlow’s all black look, with matching hat.

Jacob Elordi, Winnie Harlow and Kevin Miles all made the best dressed list at the GQ Men of the Year Awards in LA. Photographs by Getty