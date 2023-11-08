Get the look: How to shine like Kim Kardashian and Taylor Swift without the hefty price tag

The festive season is nearly upon and this year it’s time to shine bright like a diamond. Taylor Swift Kim Kardashian and Britney Spears are all huge fans of all things that glitters. Tay-Tay has been wearing lots of shimmery outfits from her Era’s tour wardrobe collection and previously wore a crystal Oscar de la Renta halter neck dress to the 2022 VMAS that reportedly cost over $24,990.00!

The Skims founder recently partnered with jewellery brand Swarovski to launch their stunning Swarovski x Skims collection. The range really is stunning and will have you dripping in crystals but with the current cost of living the collection isn’t exactly budget friendly. Prices start from £88 for just a sheer bandeau top all the way up to £841 for the net long sleeve dress with the full stone body chain costing a huge £2800.

But don’t let that dull your sparkle because we have Christmas all wrapped up. Here’s how you can get Kim Kardashian glittering look with the best sparkly outfits from affordable high street and online retailers.

Pretty Little Thing have the perfect set if you want to wear a co-ord set like Kim K. the Shape Cream Velvet Sequin Halter Neck Cowl Crop Top £14 and Matching Mini Skirt £15. To complete the look add a pair of barely-there silver heels £22 and throw your hair up in a Pamela Anderson style hair updo.

If you want to shine like Britney Spears then a cute cut out mini-dress is always the way to go. Oh Polly have the perfect Embellished Cut Out Mini Dress in Sand £46.