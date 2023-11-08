Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Season 7 of Selling Sunset recently dropped on Netflix and it’s already kicking off. The Oppenheim group are back together - whether they like it or not - and like always it’s never plain sailing for the real-estate agents, of course it's not the houses that cause any of the drama.

Mary Fitzgerald reveals how she and husband Romain Bonnet suffered a devastating miscarriage whilst filming the series. Chrishell Stause has to explain that she doesn't have feelings for ex-boyfriend Jason Oppenheim over a lunch date with his new girlfriend. Plus things get even more heated between Bre Tiesi and Chelsea Lazkani when she brings Cassandra Dawn into their feud.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following so far? If not, here are all of the stats you need to know about the Selling Sunset season 7 cast, including their ages, heights, partners, kids and net worth.

Jason Oppenheim

Age: 46

Height: 5 foot 6

Partner: Jason is currently dating Marie-Lou Nurk in the show, but they have since split up. He has previously dated Chrishell Stause, Nicole Young and Mary Fitzgerald from the show.

Kids: No children

Net worth: Estimated $50 million

Brett Oppenheim

Age: 46

Height: 5 foot 6

Partner: Brett is reportedly dating tattoo artist Samantha Abdul after splitting with ex-girlfriend Tina Louise.

Kids: No children

Net worth: Estimated $50 million

Chrishell Stause

Age: 42

Height: 5 foot 6

Partner: Chrishell previously dated Jason Oppenheim (2021) and was married to actor Justin Hartley (2017-2021) but is now happily married to musician G-Flip.

Kids: No children

Net worth: Estimated $6 million

Mary (Fitzgerald) Bonnet

Age: 43

Height: 5 foot 5

Partner: Mary has been married to Romain Bonnet since 2018. She has previously been married twice before.

Kids: Mary has a son from a previous relationship in her teens, Austin Babbitt who is 26 years old.

Net worth: Estimated between $1 million - $2 million

Romain Bonnet

Age: 30

Height: 5 foot 9

Partner: Romain has been married to Mary Fitzgerald since 2018.

Kids: No children

Net worth: Estimated $500,000

Amanza Smith

Age: 46

Height: 5 foot 7

Partner: Amanza was in a previous long term relationship with actor Taye Diggs (2014-2018) and before that was married to NFL star Ralph brown (2010-2012)

Kids: Sons Noah and Braker who she shares with ex-husband Ralph Brown

Net worth: Estimated $1 million

Emma Hernan

Age: 32

Height: 5 foot 6

Partner: Emma called off her engagement to Peter Cornell in 2022.

Kids: No children

Net worth: Estimated $3 million

Chelsea Lazkani

Age: 30

Height: Between 5 foot 4 and 5 foot 7

Partner: Chelsea has been married to Jeff Lazkani since 2017.

Kids: Two children son Maddox and daughter Melia

Net worth: Estimated $1 million

Nicole Young

Age: 53

Height: 5 foot 8

Partner: After dating Jason Oppenheim years before Selling Sunset even began, Nicole married Brandon Young in 2017.

Kids: No children

Net worth: Estimated $3 million

Bre Tiesi

Age: 32

Height: 5 foot 7

Partner: Bre is currently single but previously dated Nick Cannon and was also married to American footballer Johnny Manziel (2018-2021).

Kids: A son Legendary whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Nick Cannon.

Net worth: Estimated $6 million