Everything you need to know about Selling Sunset season 7 cast, ages, heights, partners, kids and net worth
Netflix Selling Sunset stars Chrishell Stause, Mary (Fitzgerald) Bonnet and Bre Tiesi are back
Season 7 of Selling Sunset recently dropped on Netflix and it’s already kicking off. The Oppenheim group are back together - whether they like it or not - and like always it’s never plain sailing for the real-estate agents, of course it's not the houses that cause any of the drama.
Mary Fitzgerald reveals how she and husband Romain Bonnet suffered a devastating miscarriage whilst filming the series. Chrishell Stause has to explain that she doesn't have feelings for ex-boyfriend Jason Oppenheim over a lunch date with his new girlfriend. Plus things get even more heated between Bre Tiesi and Chelsea Lazkani when she brings Cassandra Dawn into their feud.
Following so far? If not, here are all of the stats you need to know about the Selling Sunset season 7 cast, including their ages, heights, partners, kids and net worth.
Jason Oppenheim
- Age: 46
- Height: 5 foot 6
- Partner: Jason is currently dating Marie-Lou Nurk in the show, but they have since split up. He has previously dated Chrishell Stause, Nicole Young and Mary Fitzgerald from the show.
- Kids: No children
- Net worth: Estimated $50 million
Brett Oppenheim
- Age: 46
- Height: 5 foot 6
- Partner: Brett is reportedly dating tattoo artist Samantha Abdul after splitting with ex-girlfriend Tina Louise.
- Kids: No children
- Net worth: Estimated $50 million
Chrishell Stause
- Age: 42
- Height: 5 foot 6
- Partner: Chrishell previously dated Jason Oppenheim (2021) and was married to actor Justin Hartley (2017-2021) but is now happily married to musician G-Flip.
- Kids: No children
- Net worth: Estimated $6 million
Mary (Fitzgerald) Bonnet
- Age: 43
- Height: 5 foot 5
- Partner: Mary has been married to Romain Bonnet since 2018. She has previously been married twice before.
- Kids: Mary has a son from a previous relationship in her teens, Austin Babbitt who is 26 years old.
- Net worth: Estimated between $1 million - $2 million
Romain Bonnet
- Age: 30
- Height: 5 foot 9
- Partner: Romain has been married to Mary Fitzgerald since 2018.
- Kids: No children
- Net worth: Estimated $500,000
Amanza Smith
- Age: 46
- Height: 5 foot 7
- Partner: Amanza was in a previous long term relationship with actor Taye Diggs (2014-2018) and before that was married to NFL star Ralph brown (2010-2012)
- Kids: Sons Noah and Braker who she shares with ex-husband Ralph Brown
- Net worth: Estimated $1 million
Emma Hernan
- Age: 32
- Height: 5 foot 6
- Partner: Emma called off her engagement to Peter Cornell in 2022.
- Kids: No children
- Net worth: Estimated $3 million
Chelsea Lazkani
- Age: 30
- Height: Between 5 foot 4 and 5 foot 7
- Partner: Chelsea has been married to Jeff Lazkani since 2017.
- Kids: Two children son Maddox and daughter Melia
- Net worth: Estimated $1 million
Nicole Young
- Age: 53
- Height: 5 foot 8
- Partner: After dating Jason Oppenheim years before Selling Sunset even began, Nicole married Brandon Young in 2017.
- Kids: No children
- Net worth: Estimated $3 million
Bre Tiesi
- Age: 32
- Height: 5 foot 7
- Partner: Bre is currently single but previously dated Nick Cannon and was also married to American footballer Johnny Manziel (2018-2021).
- Kids: A son Legendary whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Nick Cannon.
- Net worth: Estimated $6 million
Missing from the main cast this year is Heather Rae El Moussa, 36, although she appeared in the season premiere. Heather explained that she is currently on maternity leave after having her son Tristan with husband Tarek El Moussa.