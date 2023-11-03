Selling Sunset star Mary Fitzgerald reveals she had a miscarriage during the filming of season seven of the Netflix show

Netflix Selling Sunset Season 7: Mary Fitzgerald suffers devastating miscarriage (Getty)

Selling Sunset returns for its seventh series on Netflix today (November 3) which sees the Oppenheim Group back together for another drama-filled series. Fan favourites returning to the show include Chrishell Stause, Mary Fitzgerald, Bre Tiesi and Chelsea Lazkani as well as an Oppenheim Los Angeles vs Oppenheim Orange County crossover.

In the season premiere Mary Bonnet (Fitzgerald), 43, and husband model Romain Bonnet, 30, revealed they were pregnant with their first child together and very excited to share their news. The couple married in 2018 and again in 2020 on season two of the show in front of Oppenheim founders Jason and Brett as well as Selling Sunset co-stars.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the episode the couple revealed they sadly lost the baby. Romain explained, “We were supposed to go to the ultrasound to hear the heartbeat,” As Mary said “We thought it’d be an exciting thing.” The real estate agent explained that when the technician started doing the ultrasound she suggested doing a vaginal exam as she couldn’t find a heartbeat. Mary said she had seen “that look before” then added “I already started getting that sinking feeling, “I just feel numb right now. I go from crying to just numb.”

The mum of one later revealed “I just keep moving forward and trying to put a smile on my face and act like everything’s okay but… It doesn’t feel okay,” she continued “Romain is everything. I love him so much. He’s the best husband ever and one day, we’ll be able to have a family together. I hope.”