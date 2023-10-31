Selling Sunset will be returning to Netflix for its seventh season

Selling Sunset is back, it's been a long six months since we've joined our favourite realtors in Los Angeles, but the hit reality TV series from Netflix is once again returning to our screens.

A lot has happened since we last left the office six months ago. Selling Sunset season 6 featured an explosive row between Bre Tiesi and Chelsea Lazkani and dramatic scenes with Chrishell Stause and Nicole Young, which lead to that infamous drug test.

The drama is expected to continue, with the latest trailer for season 7 teasing a possible crossover between the Los Angeles and the Selling OC office. However, there was also concern amongst fans as one notable cast member was visibly missing. Here's everything we know so far about Selling Sunset season 7.

When is the release date for Selling Sunset season 7?

Selling Sunset will be dropping on Netflix on Friday November 3. The latest season will feature 11 explosive episodes, it's not yet been confirmed if there will be a live tell all, similar to season 6.

Selling Sunset is returning to Netflix for its seventh season (Photo: SARA MALLY/NETFLIX)

What will Selling Sunset season 7 be about?

A lot has happened since Selling Sunset season 6 aired in May, from Heather Rae El Moussa welcoming her first child to Chrishell and G-Flip marrying in Las Vegas and rumours of an explosive feud brewing between Chrishell and Amanza. It's expected these storylines will play out in season 7, giving fans context to the media stories and a front row seat to all the drama.

Is there a trailer for Selling Sunset season 7?

Yes, Netflix have released a trailer for Selling Sunset season 7. It teases explosive conversations with Mary, Chrishell and Jason's new girlfriend Mary Lou. Catch up on the latest drama below.

Who is returning for Selling Sunset season 7?

The main cast of Selling Sunset will be returning for season 7 including: Chrishell, Jason, Brett, Mary, Romaine, Amanza, Emma, Chelsea, Nicole and Bre. Two cast members were noticeably missing from the season 7 trailer, Heather Rae El Moussa and Davina Potratz. It's not yet known whether they will return.

Is Heather in Selling Sunset season 7?

Fans have been speculating that Heather Rae El Moussa won't be returning to Selling Sunset for season 7 after she was noticeably missing from the trailer and promotional posters.

The original Selling Sunset cast member has starred in a new property show alongside her husband, Tarek El Moussa called The Flipping El Moussas which premiered in March. The couple recently welcomed their first child together, son Tristan in January 2023.

Speaking to E News in March 2023 Heather revealed: "I've been off maternity leave and I've been excited to get back to work and so far I have not been called back." Adding: "It's been a little frustrating. So [I'm] not sure what's been going on."

Heather took to Instagram to joke about her absence in the promotional material for season 7 and give fans an update on whether she would star in the latest series. She said: "Looks like I got pushed in the water. It's a good thing I can swim! Congrats to my girls on S7! 💗 You may see me in a few episodes….."

Will there be a Selling Sunset season 8?

Selling Sunset season 8 has not been confirmed by Netflix, but judging by the popularity of the reality TV series, it's very likely this is not our last adventure with the Oppenheim group. In the past, season 6 and 7 were renewed after season 5 premiered in April 2022, so fans will probably hear about Selling Sunset season 8 very soon.

Spin-off Selling the OC has already aired for two seasons and has been renewed for season 3. The OC office is expected to feature in Selling Sunset season 7, so it's possible the two could continue to work together on season 8.