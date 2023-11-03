Original cast member Heather Rae El Moussa was absent from Selling Sunset 7 promo but is she set to return?

The brand new series of Selling Sunset has dropped on Netflix today (November 3) and it looks like it’s going to be a bumpy ride. The Oppenheim team is back together and the drama hasn’t stopped. This season will see Chrishell Stause - who recently married musician G-Flip - go for a tense lunch-date with her ex-boyfriend Jason Oppenheim, and Marie-Lou Nurk. Mary Fitzgerald discusses her devastating miscarriage whilst filming the show.

More importantly fans of the show are wondering where the original cast member Heather Rae El Moussa is? The real estate agent, 36, didn't appear on any of the promotional images for the new series or feature in the trailer. Fans are wondering where is she and if she will appear in any of the episodes? Heather Rae El Moussa previously told E! News: “Season seven is filming right now, but I've been off maternity leave and I've been excited to get back to work. And so far, I've not been called back."

Heather Rae El Moussa married American investor Tarek El Moussa in 2021 and she gave birth to their first child together Tristan Jay El Moussa in February 2023 - Tarek is also father to and from his previous marriage to Christina Hall. Heather was one of the first agents to appear on the show when it launched in 2019. It’s not clear whether she will be back for season seven however, the model did give fans some hope.