All episodes of Selling Sunset season 7 are now available to watch on Netflix

Selling Sunset season 7 has officially landed on Netflix. The reality TV show that follows the brokers of the Oppenheim Group is back, with even more drama and explosive arguments.

The 11 episode series will see cast members returning including Chrishell Stause, Mary Bonnet (Née Fitzgerald), Bre Tiesi and O Group owners Brett and Jason Oppenheim. It's expected that Selling Sunset season 7 will also feature the cast of spin-off series Selling The OC, with sneak peak clips of a heated dinner being revealed by Netflix.

Selling Sunset season 6 did not feature a reunion episode, with the last one taking place following the fifth season in April 2022 hosted by Queer Eye's Tan France. Fans have been left asking if there be a Selling Sunset Reunion episode for season 7, here's everything you need to know.

Is there a Selling Sunset Reunion?

Yes, Netflix have confirmed that Selling Sunset season 7 will have a reunion episode. The last time fans got to see their favourite cast members hash it out in the studio was in season 5 as there was no reunion episode in season 6. Fans can expect the reunion episode to stir up all the drama our brokers have faced throughout the 11 episodes in season 7.

Mary Bonnet (née Fitzgerald) shared a sneak peak of the Reunion episode on Instagram, alongside the caption: "Not only do you have a whole season to look forward to streaming tonight at midnight...But then you get a REUNION you won't want to miss."

When is the Selling Sunset season 7 Reunion?

The Selling Sunset Reunion episode will be available to watch on Netflix from Wednesday November 15. The episode is recorded and will not be shown live, following the previous disastrous Love is Blind live reunion in April.

Who is hosting the Selling Sunset Reunion?

Tan France will be returning as host for the Selling Sunset Reunion, the Queer Eye star also presented the season 5 reunion episode which aired in 2022 and focussed on the antics Christine Quinn, who famously didn't attend and Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim's romantic relationship.

What can we expect from Selling Sunset season 7?

Plenty of drama, that's what we can expect from Selling Sunset season 7. There's also feuds a plenty, with Chrishell Strause and Jason Oppenheim's now ex-girlfriend Marie Lou Nurk butting heads, a rumoured feud between Stause and co-star Amanza Smith and the beef between Stause and Nicole Young lingering on. The new season will also feature a crossover with the cast of Selling The OC seeming to join them for an explosive dinner. It's never a dull day with Selling Sunset.