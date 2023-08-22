Oppenheim and Tanya have both posted the same image to their Instagram pages, but have not confirmed they were together

Selling Sunset star Jason Oppenheim may be enjoying a summer romance as he has been seen kissing TikTok star Danika Tanya in the luxury holiday destination of Saint Tropez, France.

It’s been around 11 weeks since Oppenheim announced his split with former partner Marie Lou Nurk, but it seems he has already found love again as he’s been pictured soaking up the sun and getting cosy with Tanya.

The pair were seen relaxing on the beach together and sharing many kisses, according to The Daily Mail. The pair have each posted images of the same ornate Dior building on their Instagram accounts, but have not confirmed they were together. Neither have posted images of one another.

Oppenheim posted the image as part of a carousel of images which he uploaded yesterday (Monday 21 August) with the caption: “Refreshed and recharged in St. Tropez”. The other images he uploaded showed a pool, him standing smiling on the beach and other scenic shots. Tanya, meanwhile, chose to upload the image to her Instagram stories.

So, what do we know so far about the new couple, and their relationship histories? Here’s everything we know so far.

Who is Jason Oppenheim?

Jason Oppenheim, aged 46, is a star of the Netflix Los Angeles-based reality TV show, Selling Sunset, which centres around the Oppenheim Group, a business that he shares with his twin brother Brett. The show features Oppenheim and his team as they sell luxury properties to affluent and celebrity buyers in LA.

He is an American real estate broker, attorney, influencer and reality TV personality. The Oppenheim Group represents five generations of real estate development, management, and brokerage services in Los Angeles. The family is of Jewish descent.

He grew up in Northern California, where he attended Mission San Jose High School in Fremont, California. He received his undergraduate and Juris Doctor degrees from the University of California, Berkeley.

Selling Sunset star Jason Oppenheim he has been seen kissing TikTok star Danika Tanya. Photos taken from Oppenheim and Tanya's Instagram accounts.

Who has Jason Oppenheim dated?

Oppenheim has dated several of his Selling Sunset co-stars, including Mary Fitzgerald, Nicole Young and Chrishell Stause. His relationship with Stause was the most high profile, as their romance was the focus of season 5 of the show. The couple dated throughout 2021 but separated in December of that year, saying they were “not aligned” on their views about starting a family.

In the summer of 2022, Oppenheim began dating Marie Lou Nurk. This relationship was also documented during the most recent series of Selling Sunset, but again it was not to be. They were together for 10 months, but confirmed their split in June, blaming the distance between them.

Who is Danika Tanya?

Danika Tanya is a TikTok and Instagram star. On her TikTok account, @danika.tanya, she boasts 37,700 followers, meanwhile on her Instagram account, @danikatanya, she has 11,000 followers. Little is known about her, but she is known for sharing photos and videos of herself during her daily routine, alongside content showing her exotic holiday locations and bikini selfies. Her Instagram account links to another Instagram page which she has set up for her dog, Fernie, called @Ferniethepup.

Who has Danika Tanya dated?

Despite having thousands of social media followers, little is known about Tanya’s private life. Most of Tanya’s posts on her social media pages are selfies, and those that do include photos of other people seem to show friends.

On the Instagram page for her dog Fernie, however, there are several posts which show both herself and her pooch with a male, who seems to be a Los Angeles hair colourist called Jean Pierre Sosa.