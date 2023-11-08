The Fashion Awards 2023: Nominees for the Designer of the Year at British Fashion Council accolades announced
Nominees for the Designer of the Year award at this year's Fashion Awards, run by the British Fashion Council, have been announced
The British Fashion Council (BFC) has announced nominees for the Designer of the Year and BFC Foundation accolades at The Fashion Awards 2023.
The annoucement comes just days after it was revealed that announce that beauty entrepreneur and make-up artist Charlotte Tilbury MBE, who founded her own nameksake beauty brand, will receive a Special Recognition Award for her contribution to the fashion industry as part of the annual awards ceremony. Tilbury has worked on over 180 magazine covers and over 600 editorial and advertising campaigns, creating iconic runway looks for fashion shows all over the world, working with over 100 designers and up to 40 shows a season.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Charlotte Tilbury MBE, said: "It is such a huge honour to receive a Special Recognition Award for contributions to fashion, from the British Fashion Council. Britain is a trailblazer in fashion, so inspiring, innovative, and dynamic. I have seen for myself the transformative power of makeup to help everyone feel and look like their most confident selves, and it has been the honour of my life to share that mission with the world through my brand. I truly believe that when you feel your most confident you can change the world."
So, just what are The Fashion Awards, when are they, what accolades will be presented, and who are the nominees. Keep reading to find out everything you need to know.
The Fashion Awards 2023 - what are they and when are they?
The Fashion Awards celebrate the role of fashion with the culture and entertainment industries, and shine a spotlight on creative talent and tell the stories of the year in fashion. Specifically, British creative energy will be celebrated for its impact on the fashion industry globally.
The ceremony, which will be presented by popular fashion brand Pandora, takes place on Monday December 4, 2023 at the Royal Albert Hall, London. It isorganised by the BFC and is the primary fundraiser for the BFC Foundation.
The Fashion Awards 2023 nominees
Advertisement
Advertisement
The nominees for the awards are listed in alphabetic order below:
Designer of the Year
This award recognises a British or international designer whose innovative collections have made a notable impact on the industry, defining the shape of global fashion. The nominees are:
- Daniel Lee for Burberry
- Jonathan Anderson for JW Anderson & LOEWE
- Matthieu Blazy for Bottega Veneta
- Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons for Prada
- Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen
BFC Foundation
This award recognises a BFC Foundation initiative designer who has had a major impact on global fashion over the past year. The nominees are:
- AARON ESH
- Chet Lo
- Conner Ives
- Paolo Carzana
- Sinéad O'Dwyer
Model of the Year
This award recognises the global impact of a model who over the last 12 months has dominated the industry. With an influence that transcends the catwalk, the Model of The Year winner will have made an outstanding contribution to the industry, garnering numerous editorial and advertising campaigns throughout the year. The nominees are:
- Alton Mason
- Anok Yai
- Kai-isaiah Jamal
- Liu Wen
- Mona Tougaard
- Paloma Elsesser
British Menswear Designer
Advertisement
Advertisement
This award recognises a leading British menswear designer or business who has consistently made a global impact with their innovative and creative designs, shaping the burgeoning international menswear landscape. The nominees are:
- Grace Wales Bonner for Wales Bonner
- Kiko Kostadinov for Kiko Kostadinov
- Kim Jones for Dior Men
- Martine Rose for Martine Rose
- Steven Stokey-Daley for S.S. Daley
British Womenswear Designer
This award recognises a leading British womenswear designer or business who has consistently made a global impact with their innovative and creative designs, shaping the burgeoning international womenswear landscape. The nominees are:
- Erdem Moralioglu for Erdem
- Macimilian Davis for Ferragamo
- Nensi Dojaka for Nensi Dojaka
- Roksanda Ilincic for Roksanda
- Simone Rocha for Simone Rocha
New Establishment Menswear
The award recognises designers who have created a new movement in British fashion and a sustained impact on the industry globally. Five designers were chosen for their impressive showcasing of their collections, business growth, their prevalence on the red carpet and the international headlines driven by their collection. The nominees are:
- Bianca Saunders
- Cortiez
- Labrum London
- Nicholas Daley
- Saul Nash
New Establishment Womenswear
The award recognises designers in the same way as the New Establishment Menswear accolade. Again, five designers were chosen on the same principles as the menswear equivalent. The nominees are:
- Chopova Lowena
- Dilara Findikoglu
- Knwls
- Robert Wun
- Supriya Lele
Advertisement
Advertisement
The winner of each category will be revealed on the night. The 2023 accolades also include the Isabella Blow Award for Fashion Creator, Outstanding Achievement Award, Leader of Change as well as several Special Recognition Awards for exceptional contribution to the fashion industry. Additionally, the event will recognise 50 of the most innovative and inspiring young creative talent from around the world. The winners of these awards will be announced in due course, and you can check the details on The Fashion Awards 2023 official website.