Nominees for the Designer of the Year award at this year's Fashion Awards, run by the British Fashion Council, have been announced

US model Kristen McMenamy poses on the red carpet upon arrival at The 2022 Fashion Awards in London. The 2023 event is now upon us - and the nominees for the accolades have been announced. Photo by Getty.

The British Fashion Council (BFC) has announced nominees for the Designer of the Year and BFC Foundation accolades at The Fashion Awards 2023.

The annoucement comes just days after it was revealed that announce that beauty entrepreneur and make-up artist Charlotte Tilbury MBE, who founded her own nameksake beauty brand, will receive a Special Recognition Award for her contribution to the fashion industry as part of the annual awards ceremony. Tilbury has worked on over 180 magazine covers and over 600 editorial and advertising campaigns, creating iconic runway looks for fashion shows all over the world, working with over 100 designers and up to 40 shows a season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charlotte Tilbury MBE, said: "It is such a huge honour to receive a Special Recognition Award for contributions to fashion, from the British Fashion Council. Britain is a trailblazer in fashion, so inspiring, innovative, and dynamic. I have seen for myself the transformative power of makeup to help everyone feel and look like their most confident selves, and it has been the honour of my life to share that mission with the world through my brand. I truly believe that when you feel your most confident you can change the world."

So, just what are The Fashion Awards, when are they, what accolades will be presented, and who are the nominees. Keep reading to find out everything you need to know.

The Fashion Awards 2023 - what are they and when are they?

The Fashion Awards celebrate the role of fashion with the culture and entertainment industries, and shine a spotlight on creative talent and tell the stories of the year in fashion. Specifically, British creative energy will be celebrated for its impact on the fashion industry globally.

The ceremony, which will be presented by popular fashion brand Pandora, takes place on Monday December 4, 2023 at the Royal Albert Hall, London. It isorganised by the BFC and is the primary fundraiser for the BFC Foundation.

US model Kristen McMenamy poses on the red carpet upon arrival at The 2022 Fashion Awards in London. The 2023 event is now upon us - and the nominees for the accolades have been announced. Photo by Getty.

The Fashion Awards 2023 nominees

Advertisement

Advertisement

The nominees for the awards are listed in alphabetic order below:

Designer of the Year

This award recognises a British or international designer whose innovative collections have made a notable impact on the industry, defining the shape of global fashion. The nominees are:

Daniel Lee for Burberry

Jonathan Anderson for JW Anderson & LOEWE

Matthieu Blazy for Bottega Veneta

Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons for Prada

Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen

BFC Foundation

This award recognises a BFC Foundation initiative designer who has had a major impact on global fashion over the past year. The nominees are:

AARON ESH

Chet Lo

Conner Ives

Paolo Carzana

Sinéad O'Dwyer

Charlotte Tilbury MBE will receive a Special Recognition Award for her contribution to the fashion industry as part of the Fashion Awards 2023. Photo by The British Fashion Council.

Model of the Year

This award recognises the global impact of a model who over the last 12 months has dominated the industry. With an influence that transcends the catwalk, the Model of The Year winner will have made an outstanding contribution to the industry, garnering numerous editorial and advertising campaigns throughout the year. The nominees are:

Alton Mason

Anok Yai

Kai-isaiah Jamal

Liu Wen

Mona Tougaard

Paloma Elsesser

British Menswear Designer

Advertisement

Advertisement

This award recognises a leading British menswear designer or business who has consistently made a global impact with their innovative and creative designs, shaping the burgeoning international menswear landscape. The nominees are:

Grace Wales Bonner for Wales Bonner

Kiko Kostadinov for Kiko Kostadinov

Kim Jones for Dior Men

Martine Rose for Martine Rose

Steven Stokey-Daley for S.S. Daley

British Womenswear Designer

This award recognises a leading British womenswear designer or business who has consistently made a global impact with their innovative and creative designs, shaping the burgeoning international womenswear landscape. The nominees are:

Erdem Moralioglu for Erdem

Macimilian Davis for Ferragamo

Nensi Dojaka for Nensi Dojaka

Roksanda Ilincic for Roksanda

Simone Rocha for Simone Rocha

New Establishment Menswear

The award recognises designers who have created a new movement in British fashion and a sustained impact on the industry globally. Five designers were chosen for their impressive showcasing of their collections, business growth, their prevalence on the red carpet and the international headlines driven by their collection. The nominees are:

Bianca Saunders

Cortiez

Labrum London

Nicholas Daley

Saul Nash

New Establishment Womenswear

The award recognises designers in the same way as the New Establishment Menswear accolade. Again, five designers were chosen on the same principles as the menswear equivalent. The nominees are:

Chopova Lowena

Dilara Findikoglu

Knwls

Robert Wun

Supriya Lele

Advertisement

Advertisement