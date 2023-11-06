H&M are set to launch designer collaboration with Rabanne and it’s coming sooner than you think

Rabanne H&M launch what are the must have items (Getty)

High-street retailer H&M is about to launch its second designer collaboration of the year. The brand previously collaborated with Mugler in May 2023 with items selling out within the first few hours. This time the affordable store is partnering with Rabanne for “a celebration of movement, radical craftsmanship and easy going glamour” according to H&M and the good news is it's just in time for the party season.

The Rabanne x H&M collection takes inspiration from 1970s glam rock - think David Bowie in metallics - with a touch of retro romance and channelling a “modern vision of approachable opulence, joy and confidence.” It’s not just metallic dresses and disco outfits the range also features wearable tops, coats, hats and scarfs.

How much do items from the Rabanne x H&M collection cost?

T may be a high street/luxury brand collaboration but be warned these items still aren’t cheap. Prices start from £27.99 for the RABANNE H&M LACE BRALETTE all the way up to the most expensive item which is RABANNE H&M METAL-MESH DRESS at £549.99.

What are the must-have items from the Rabanne x H&M collection?

The Rabanne x H&M collection consists of Womenswear, menswear and home but the items I think fashionistas will have their eyes on and instantly sell out are the: RABANNE H&M SEQUIN-DISC MINI DRESS £279.99, RABANNE H&M DISC-EMBELLISHED SHOULDER BAG £189.99 and the RABANNE H&M LEOPARD-PRINT BUCKLE-DETAIL DRESS £139.99 from the womenswear collection.

Must-have items from the menswear collection includes the military style RABANNE H&M WOOL PEA COAT £279.99 and the RABANNE H&M TRACK JACKET £74.99 and APPLIQUÉD TRACK PANTS £74.99.

Is there a Rabanne x H&M collection home?

The home collection is just as good as you could imagine with everything from scented candles £34.99, bathrobes £99.99 and slippers £29.99 to a set of playing cards £24.99.

When does the Rabanne x H&M collection launch?