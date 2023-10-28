Emily Ratajkowski , Zendaya and Jenna Ortega are all fans of these new winter hair trends 2023

Sorry to say it but it’s nearly November, the nights are getting darker and the temperature is getting colder. It feels like the best time for a new season, new hair. Autumn is well and truly over and it’s the time of year when your hair starts to feel a bit dull, flat and flyaway.

If you are feeling like your hair needs a touch of TLC or a complete makeover here are some celebrity inspired winter hair trends for you that will make you want to book a hair appointment ASAP. Hair expert Alice Dawkins from Milk + Blush gives her advice on the must-have winter hair trends 2023.

Shaggy lob Hair Trend 2023

Jenna Ortega Winter hair trends 2023: Shaggy Lob (Getty)

“The classic lob never goes out of style and this edition has an edgier take, echoing the previously popular grungy shag cut. This version is more wearable and versatile compared to other shag cuts like the mullet and wolf cut. It features plenty of choppy layers and blunt cuts with face-framing pieces for a relaxed, effortless look.

“Easy to style and perfect for all hair types, this shaggy lob is a perfect cut to try if you want your locks to look thicker, more textured, and voluminous. It’s no wonder the style is a favourite of celebrities like actress Jenna Ortega and singers Billie Eilish, and Miley Cyrus.”

Cowboy Copper Hair Trend 2023

“Red hair always makes an autumn comeback, and this year’s iteration is a warm copper hue, labelled ‘cowboy copper,’ which has over 1.7 billion TikTok views and 10,000 percent search increase on Pinterest. Beloved by celebrities like actress Riley Keough, model Emily Ratajkowski and Kendall Jenner, the shade features more muted and natural red tones, blending warm caramel, golden brunette and red undertones for a spicy blend.

“Inspired by the cowgirl fashion aesthetic from the summer, copper hair can make eyes pop and be adjusted to suit your skin tone and natural hair colour. Fairer skin will suit strawberry blonde and sandy hues, whilst medium and darker skin tones can rock the colour, as its golden hues nicely compliment warm undertones.

Italian Bob Hair Trend 2023

Zendaya Winter hair trends 2023: Italian Bob (Getty)

“This trendy bob cut has been popular all year, and it's not going away anytime soon. A longer, bouncier take on the bob, this cut sits around chin level and features plenty of layers and definition for a 1960s glamour vibe.

“Recently seen on actress Zendaya, the cut is easy to style and maintain and can be styled in either a centre or side parting for an instant boost of volume at the roots. An Italian bob can suit everyone but looks particularly fabulous on people with thicker hair.

Expensive Blonde Hair Trend 2023

“Leaving the bright blonde shades of the summer behind, caramel blonde is all about embracing warmer tones for the season, inspired by the colour of the shade's namesake. A favourite of popstars JLo and Beyoncé, this is a perfect transition colour for blondes looking for a more muted shade without going brunette.

It can help to highlight darker hair colours to add more movement and contrast. To achieve this look, add a mixture of caramel highlights or go for a balayage effect with the tone. Plus, another bonus is that the style is wonderfully low maintenance.”

Fox Cut Hair Trend 2023

“The fox cut is the more glamorous counterpart to the popular wolf cut, incorporating cheekbone-grazing and jaw-length choppy layers to create the trending 90s blowout look. Fox cuts are perfect for those wanting a versatile look or to add some thickness and texture to finer hair. Styled with a messy texture or a sleek blow-dry, this cut can suit every face shape and hair type. For inspiration, look to model Kelsey Merritt.”

Espresso Hair Colour Hair Trend 2023

“Inspired by the coffee drink, espresso hair features cool-toned dark brown and rich shades of brunette with scattered dark caramel highlights. This is a great option for brunettes looking for a subtle colour change or a way to add more dimension to monotone locks without root grow-out.