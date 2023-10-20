These are the top 9 beauty looks for Halloween 2023, according to TikTok, plus advice from a make-up artist on how to do them yourself

TikTok's top 9 Halloween make-up trends 2023 including Ghostface, Jigsaw and Shrek. Stock image by Adobe Photos.

With the spooky season upon us, many Halloween enthusiasts are gearing up for their terrifying transformations. In a world brimming with creative possibilities, however, it can be hard to choose a makeup look that will leave everyone impressed and horrified in equal measure.

Look no further though, as the experts beauty website False Eyelashes have unveiled the hottest Halloween makeup trends for 2023. To uncover which Halloween looks are set to bewitch the beauty world this 31 October, the team thoroughly analysed 45 makeup styles - taking into account which have received the most views and tutorial posts in the last 30 days. As well as uncovering the top 9 makeup looks, their in-house makeup artist Saffron Hughes, who can be found on Instagram @Saffron.MakeUp, has shared her top tips for perfecting each look with NationalWorld too.

Keep reading to find out all you need to know to achieve TikTok’s nine most popular Halloween make-up looks for 2023, so you can look dead glamours, no matter how you choose to celebrate.

Clown

127 million views in the last 30 days

16,000 makeup tutorials in the last 30 days

Hughes says: “Clown makeup offers endless creativity so it should come as no surprise that it’s in the top three. I’d start with a white base for a classic clown look before going wild with bold accents. Use vibrant eyeshadows and liners for exaggerated eyes and don't forget to add red, blue, or green lips.”

Ghostface (from Scream)

20 million views in the last 30 days

294 makeup tutorials in the last 30 days

Hughes says: “To channel the chilling Ghostface from 'Scream' without a mask, start with a pale, eerie complexion as your canvas. Emphasise dramatic, expressive eyes with dark eyeshadow and eyeliner, creating a sinister, haunting gaze. Add depth to the look with dark lipstick for a spine-tingling transformation.”

Chucky

12 million views

732 posts

Hughes says: “To bring Chucky to life, aim for a doll-like appearance. Use makeup to stitch the infamous smile. Forego the wig and concentrate on a fiery, red-haired look. Embody the sinister character with a stitched attire and menacing expression.”

Coraline

12 million views

481 posts

Hughes says: “Capturing Coraline's enchanting button-eyed charm begins with a pale, porcelain complexion. Accentuate button-eye detailing with precise makeup. Opt for a captivating blue wig to mirror her iconic hairstyle and embody her adventurous spirit.”

Beetlejuice

12 million views

457 posts

Hughes says: “Beetlejuice is back from the afterlife and deserves a perfect makeup look for the effort. To mimic Beetlejuice's ghostly appearance, apply a white base with a greenish-grey undertone. Use dark eyeshadows to create his sunken eyes and dark lip colour to complete the eerie look.”

Jigsaw (from Saw)

8 million views

434 posts

Hughes says: “To achieve the intricate Jigsaw look from 'Saw,' begin with a white face base and add red circles to mimic the character's puppet-like features. Focus on precise detailing to create the intricate puppet markings, giving a chilling, sinister vibe. Don't forget to add a touch of grey eyeshadow around the eyes to enhance the sunken and unsettling appearance.”

Frankenstein

4 million views

543 posts

Hughes says: “To achieve the classic Frankenstein's monster look, ensure that the green makeup is evenly applied to your face. Create a rugged texture by stippling or gently dabbing the makeup with a sponge. Add details like scars and stitches around your face and neck to give the appearance of a patched-together, undead creation. And finally, make sure to add dark shading around the eyes to emphasise his hollow and unnerving appearance.”

Joker

4 million views

125 posts

Hughes says: “To craft the unmistakable Joker smile, employ a fine, angled brush with bold red lipstick on, following the natural contours of your lips. Carefully blend dark eyeshadow to fashion dramatic, chaotic eyes that mirror the Joker's unpredictable nature, before adding a kohl eyeliner to replicate the intensity of his eyes.”

Shrek

4 million views

53 posts