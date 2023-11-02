Kylie Jenner and boyfriend Timothée Chalamet attended the WSJ Innovator Awards where she was honoured for new clothing brand Khy

Kylie Jenner was honoured at the WSJ Innovator Awards at the Museum of Modern Art in New York on Wednesday evening (November 1). The influencer, 26, was honoured in the ‘Brand’ category for her new fashion line Khy. The brand officially launched earlier that day and many items sold out within the first few hours of being released.

Timothée Chalamet who is currently dating the Kylie Cosmetics founder after going public with their relationship at a Beyoncé concert in September also attended the Awards. The couple didn’t walk the red carpet together but were seated next to each other and were seen laughing together. The Wonka actor, 27, was presenting director Martin Scorsese with the Film Innovator of the Year Honour.

Kylie looked stunning with long dark tresses and wearing a strapless black gown that featured a leather look corset style top and silky maxi skirt. However Kylie's leather inspired outfit didn’t appear to come from her own fashion collection. Khy is Kylie Jenner’s first clothing collection which consisted of 12 faux- leather fashion items including a strapless black midi-dress (£160), a trench coat (£215), seamless leggings (£63) and pair of moto gloves (£63).

The brand launched at 9am PT (4pm GMT) with many items selling out just two hours after the site went live. However the moto-gloves didn’t appear to become available (after trying my hardest to purchase them). You can sign up to be notified when they eventually become available. Instead I settled for the Seamless leggings and a full review will be coming soon.