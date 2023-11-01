Queen of Halloween, Heidi Klum went all out for Halloween 2023 but was it her best or worst costume yet?

Love it or hate it Halloween is the one holiday you can guarantee that celebrities will go above and beyond in a hope to be crowned best Halloween costume and this year was no exception. Everyone from the Kardashian's to Paris Hilton and of course the ‘Queen of Halloween’ Heidi Klum have been celebrating the spooky holiday all weekend long but who made it onto our best dressed and worst dressed lists?

Halloween 2023: Best dressed

Kim Kardashian teamed up with 10-year old North West and dressed up as Cher and Dionne from the iconic 90s film 'Clueless'. Kim-K donned a blonde wig and Cher’s (Alicia Silverstone) signature yellow-plaid outfit paired with white high knee socks and a fluffy bag. Whilst North wore Dionne's (Stacey Dash) black and white check ensemble complete with oversized hat. The Skims founder, shared a slew of images of the pair on Instagram along with the famous phrase ‘Ugh, as if’.

All of the Kardashian siblings appeared to go with a retro movie theme this year. Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner stunned as Sugar (Drew Barrymore) and Spice (Debi Mazer) from the Batman Forever (1995) movie. Kourtney Kardashian and husband Travis Barker looked super scary as Lydia Deetz (Winona Ryder) and Beetlejuice (Michael Keeton) from the 1988 movie. Kendall also rocked a Marilyn Monroe costume and Wonder Woman because one Halloween costume just isn’t enough for some people.

Away from the Kardashian’s Adele dressed as Morticia Addams during a performance for her Las Vegas residency. Paris Hilton embodied Britney Spears in full air hostess outfit from the ‘Toxic’ music video. The heiress posed with her baby son Phoenix and dressed him as a pilot - incredibly cute.

Hailey Bieber is another celebrity who felt one Halloween outfit just wasn’t enough. The Rhode founder was spotted with husband Justin Bieber over the weekend wearing a Pebbles from the Flintstones outfit. Her second option was a white bikini inspired by Carmen Electra in the opening scene for Scary Movie (2000). Hailey Bieber also poked fun at her ‘Mean Girls’ reputation as she shared a pic recreating the movie’s promotional poster.

Halloween 2023: Worst Dressed

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz Halloween 2023 (Getty)

She may be the Queen of Halloween but Heidi Klum’s outfit this year was more on the weird side of scary. The supermodel dressed as a peacock with a 10 person entourage dressed as her wings. Not only that but her husband Tom Kaulitz rocked up in an egg costume. Heidi Klum has hosted her Halloween party since 2000 and it appears she may be running out of ideas.

