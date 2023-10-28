Justin Beiber did not dress to impress in his snorkelling costume at Rande Gerber’s Halloween Casamigos party while Paris Hilton wowed in a Britney Spears ‘Toxic’ themed look

Included in the best and worst Halloween 2023 celebrity costumes so far are Justin Beiber (worst), Paris Hilton (best) and Rande Gerbe and Cindy Crawford (worst). Photos by Getty

It would seem that the A-list of Hollywood were out in force at the Casamigos Halloween party, hosted by supermodel Cindy Crawford’s husband Rande Gerber (the owner of tequila brand Casamigos alongside amongst other notable names, George Clooney). Cindy and Rande dressed up as Danny and Sandy from Grease whilst Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly went for Kill Bill-inspired costumes. Elvis star Austin Butler opted for an Andy Warhol costume whilst girlfriend Kaia Gerber (the daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber) was dressed as his muse Edie Sedgwick.

As Britney Spears is very much in the press at the moment thanks to her new memoir ‘The Woman In Me,’ two stars were inspired by her when it came to their Halloween costumes, Paris Hilton and Jessica Alba.

Which were the best Halloween celebrity costumes?

One of my favourites from the night has to be Paris Hilton’s ‘Britney Spears’ inspired costume from her hit ‘Toxic.’ Paris donned a Pan Am flight attendant outfit that she accessorised with an attendant hat and silver heeled boots. Paris’s husband Carter Reum was very much the accessory as he came dressed as a pilot. Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly opted for Kill Bill-inspired costumes and compared to many others on the night, their outfits were a success.

Which were the worst Halloween celebrity costumes?

There were plenty of celebrities who most certainly didn’t hit the ‘Halloween fashion’ mark. First up has to be Justin Bieber himself, his snorkelling ensemble was just a bit weird, and not in a good way! Next up has to be actor Edward Norton and his wife Shauna Robertson who decided to go dressed as David and Victoria Beckham.

Edward Norton and wife Shauna Robertson dressed up for Halloween as Victoria and David Beckham alongside Jessica Alba and Kelly Sawyer who were inspired by Britney Spears.

Oh dear Edward, it simply isn’t enough to wear a Manchester United shirt and don ‘tattoos’ all over your arms, David Beckham you are not. As for wife Shauna, I am sure Victoria wouldn’t be too impressed if she saw your black mini dress and wig!