Kylie Jenner is set to follow in sister’s Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian as she launches new fashion clothing range Khy

Kylie Jenner has released first-look images at her new clothing line Khy on Instagram that is set to launch next week. The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 26, is expanding her empire and following in the footsteps of older siblings Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian by launching her own fashion label.

Speaking to WSJ Magazine - which named her as the “brand innovator of the year” - Kylie Jenner explained her collection as “King Kylie - Who I am at my core.” The collection was inspired by the beauty mogul's personal wardrobe and “the different moods” she’s in. According to WSJ magazine the new collection is described as “the wardrobe of a biker babe during the apocalypse — who happens to have internet access and a Pilates-toned body.”

The new fashion brand Khy - a variant spelling of her nickname - is a joint venture with momager Kris Jenner, Emma Grede and Jens Grede. The husband and wife duo are also involved with many of the Kardashian brands including Kim Kardashian's Skims, Khloe Kardashian’s Good Americana and Kris Jenner’s cleaning product range Safely.

The first drop, which includes 12 items of faux-leather pieces, was created in collaboration with fashion brand Namilia’s founders Nan Li and Emilia Pfohl. All items are believed to be at an affordable price point and under $200 including the Faux Leather Trench Coat $198.00, plus a pair of faux-leather gloves at $38. Going forward the fashion brand will collaborate with guest designers and concepts for future drops.

The brand has already faced criticism from social media with many people disagreeing that the range is affordable. One person wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter “Affordable lol”.

When is Kylie Jenner's fashion collection launching?

Despite the backlash the Khy collection will be launched on Khy.com and available to buy from November 1. If she doesn't break the internet the fashion line is sure to sell out quickly. In 2016 when Kylie Jenner launched her debut lip range 'Kylie Lip Kit's' the entire collection, in all colours, sold out in 10 minutes.