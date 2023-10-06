The new three-part documentary series 'House of Kardashian' is set to be released this October

Whether you love them or hate them, the Kardashian’s are one of the most famous families on the planet, with thousands of followers on social media and millions of dollars in their bank accounts.

Their first reality TV series Keeping up with the Kardashian’s first aired in 2007 and spanned over 20 years and they are now into the fourth season of ‘The Kardashian's’. It’s a wonder why a documentary about the infamous Kardashian/Jenner dynasty has taken so long to make.

The ‘House of Kardashian’ is a three-part series set to be released on Sky Documentaries channel. The docu-series will take a closer look at the family - Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner - and their rise to the top. It’s unclear whether or not their brother, Robert Kardashian will be spoken about in the documentary.

From the makers of ‘The Rise of the Murdoch Dynasty’ (2020) 72 Films, a Fremantle company, in association with Sky Studios “aims to confound expectations and challenge what society knows of the Kardashians”. Featuring unseen archival footage and first-hand testimonies from some of those within their inner circle, including Caitlyn Jenner.

Speaking to Sky Caitlyn Jenner said: “I was happy to participate in the interview process to share my side which points to the strength, influence, and prowess my family has in captivating the world’s attention and keeping it over the years. I am incredibly proud of all my children and stepchildren.”

House of Kardashian trailer and release date