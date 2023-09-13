Drama, feuds, love lives and babies, it can only be the return of The Kardashians season 4

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It seems there is still a lot of drama between Kourtney Kardashian and sister Kim Kardashian in the new trailer for ‘The Kardashian’s’ Season 4.

The trailer for the latest series has dropped and tensions are still high between the two siblings. In season three Kourtney nd Kim K, are seen feuding over their relationship with the fashion house Dolce & Gabbana.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the explosive new trailer Kim Kardashian is seen speaking to her sister on speakerphone and says: “Are you happy? You’re a different person, you hate us … We’re all just talking about it.”

Kourtney who is currently pregnant with husband Travis Barker’s baby replied and said: “You think things, so you get riled up. I think about things, so I’m getting riled up." The eldest of the Kardashian/Jenner clan continued: “You’re just a witch and I hate you.”

The reality stars fell out over whether Kim should have partnered with the Italian fashion house after Kourtney’s May 2022 wedding, which was also hosted by the famed designers.

The siblings have had their ups and downs over the years with the sisters even getting into a physical fight in season 18 of ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians'. Let's hope it doesn’t escalate into a full blown fist fight like last time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The new series will also see how Khloe Kardashian is getting on with ex-boyfriend and baby daddy Tristan Thompson as well as seeing how Kendall Jenner - who is extremely private - is getting on with her love life.

Speaking of love there is no word as yet if we will be seeing Kylie Jenner’s new beau Timothée Chalamet. The couple have been dating for the past year and recently went public with their relationship at Beyoncé's LA concert.