Kim Kardashian's ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson reveals the moment he found out his father had died in the terror attacks on 9/11

Pete Davison opened up about the tragic moment he found out his father had died in the terror attacks on 9/11.

The Saturday Night Live comedian's, 29, father, Scott Davidson was a New York firefighter on duty the day of 9/11. According to reports was last seen running up the stairs of the Marriott World Trade Centre moments before the building collapsed, according to reports.

Speaking on the ‘Jon Bernthal's Real Ones podcast’ in March 2023 the SNL star and former boyfriend of Kim Kardashian, explained that on the day of 9/11 his father had told him he would be picking him up from school. The comedian said: “I got picked up by my mum. She didn't tell me what was going on for like three days. She kept telling me dad's at work, I had no idea."

“My mum's like, 'You're just grounded, you're not allowed to watch TV'. I was like, 'What? I didn't do anything'. And then one night I turned on the TV and I saw my dad on TV. They're like, 'These are all the firemen who are dead”.

The family didn’t know for sure what happened to Scott Davidson but had hope as the rescue mission continued to pull people out from the rubble. Pete explained “There was just some sort of hope and it was just up and down and nobody knew the right way to deal with it,” he added “That's why, as I get older, I'm like, 'Man, my mom was awesome.”

Who was Scott Davidson?

Scott Davidson became a firefighter in 1994 with Ladder Company 118 according to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation. Before starting his firefighting career Scott earned a Bachelor's degree in history at the College of Staten Island and played on the Basketball team.

The NFFF website describes Scott as a man who wasn’t interested in material things as his children were the most important things to him “ He coached his son Peter in football and baseball, and his daughter Casey was certainly a ‘Daddy’s Girl.’ He loved his children above all things.”

On September 11, 2001, Scott was on duty and responded to the call after a second hijacked airliner struck the World Trade Centre.

How old was Pete Davidson when his father Scott Davidson died on 9/11?

Pete Davidson was just seven years old when his father died in the World Trade Centres. His father’s death left Pete with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

In 2015 Pete’s mother Amy Waters Davidson told The New York Times Pete started to act out in school after his father’s death. At one point pulled all of his hair out, he eventually turned to comedy as an outlet.

Did Pete Davidson’s mum remarry?

