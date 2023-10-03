Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Kourtney Kardashian recently enjoyed a lavish Disney themed baby shower organised by momager Kris Jenner.

In an Instagram post Kourntey,44, said: “Baby shower of my dreams, "Thank you mommy @krisjenner for turning your home into the happiest place on earth, instilling my love of all things Disney, and for throwing this baby shower to celebrate me and your thirteenth grandchild.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Poosh founder shared a slew of images on her Instagram account including Mickey Mouse hats and a huge ‘Baby Barker’ sign.

The eldest of the Kardashian/Jenner siblings and husband Travis Barker had an Italian wedding in May 2022 - which has been the main issue when it comes to the Kourtney and Kim Kardashian feud.

This will be the couple's first child together and Kourtney's fourth, she is already a mum to Mason Disick, Penelope Disick and Reign Disick whom she shares with ex-partner Scott Disick.

The Blink 182 drummer also has his own brood and is a father to Landon Barker and Alabama Barker as well as being a stepfather to Atiana De La Hoya who he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kourtney Kardashian announced her pregnancy in true rock ‘n’ roll style at a Blink 182 concert in June. However, her blossoming pregnancy belly appeared to show that Kourt was a few months into her pregnancy.

When is Kourtney Kardashian’s due date?

The Kardashian hasn’t publicly announced her due date although according to reports she is set to give birth between October and December.

Typically baby showers are usually held four to six weeks prior to the new-borns arrival. This could mean that Kourt is due early to mid November.

Will Kourtney Kardashian have a natural birth?

Kourtney Kardashian has previously had natural births with all of her three children, she famously pulls Mason out with her bare hands.

Advertisement

Advertisement