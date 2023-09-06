Kourtney Kardashian shares health update following ‘urgent fetal surgery’

Kourtney Kardashian has shared a health update after she was rushed to hospital for ‘urgent fetal surgery’

Kourtney Kardashian has shared a health update after the reality star was rushed to hospital for ‘urgent fetal surgery’. The 44-year-old shared the news in an Instagram post, stating she walked out of the hospital ‘with my baby boy in my tummy’.

The post, which contained a picture of Kourtney and Travis holding hands in hospital, has a caption which reads: “I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life. I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this.

“As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery. I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant.