One lucky person will see their designs on the runway at London Fashion Week 2024, thanks to the TikTok Fashion Design competition

TikTok is launching its own fashion design competition - and the winner will see their design on the London Fashion Week 2024 catwalk. A model is pictured at London Fashion Week 2023. Photo by Getty Images.

Budding fashion designers who have dreamed of seeing an outfit they have created on the runway will have a chance to see just what - thanks to a TikTok competition. The social media giant has announced they are launching their very own fashion design competition - and it's open to everyone.

The winner will be given the chance to showcase their looks at a TikTok event during London Fashion Week in February 2024, one of the most eagerly anticipated and highly regarded events in the fashion industry. Not only that, the lucky winner will be represented by SheerLuxe's brand new fashion talent agency, Blush Talent Management, for six months and will also receive funding towards creating a brand film to build their portfolio. They will also be given the chance to design more garments for models to wear on the catwalk, including their initial entry design for the contest.

It comes after TikTiok introduced the #TikTokFashion Collective in September, which brings together creators from around the world who are creatives, designers, and fashion thinkers, passionate about shaping the future of fashion on TikTok and beyond. Edel Flood, Head of Lifestyle and Education at TikTok UK said the platform wishes to provide "new opportunities for emerging talent".

She added: "The #TikTokFashion design competition will enable an aspiring new designer to get a unique opportunity to showcase their looks and start to build their creative portfolio."

No previous experience is required to enter, so whether you are a wannabe designer, a fashion graduate or a content creator with an eye for style, you are in with a chance of winining the #TikTokFashion design contest. So, just how do you enter, how long do you have to enter, and who will be the judges? Here's what you need to know.

TikTok fashion design competition - how to enter

To enter the competition, you need to:

Design and create either an upcycled piece or a brand new, original design.

Document your creative process from start to finish in a TikTok video, clearly showing the end result.

Post your video, adding the ‘Add yours’ sticker on the editing page using ‘Show your fashion designs’ as your prompt (please make sure you use this exact spelling)

Go to the in-app hub to fill in the form and submit your entry (search ‘TikTok fashion’ to find it in-app)

TikTok fashion design competition judges

The competition will be judged by a panel of creators and industry experts including:

Andrea Cheong

Cheong, who has more than 236,000 followers on her TikTok @andreacheong_ is an influencer, illustrator and journalist. She runs London-based content consultancy Onli Agency, and creates editorial and educational content around sustainable fashion and beauty. Previously a writer for Time Out and British Vogue, Cheong is now a sustainable fashion contributor at Who What Wear. On TikTok, she is best known for her Mindful Monday Method tips and tricks, which aims to show people how to shop more mindfully.

Bernard Garby

Garby, who has more than 437,000 followers on his TikTok @bernardgarby is a fashion industry insider, luxury fashion expert and part of the #TikTokFashion collective. He quickly gained a reputation as "The Fashion Intellect" among bloggers and the rest of the industry, and has turned his TikTok channel into a fashion-obsessed community. He's been named as one of the world's top five fashion TikTok creators by publications such as Vogue Business, Hypebeast and Wonderland.

Verona Farrell

Farell who has more than 422,000 followers on her TikTok @secondhandhuns is an Irish street-style videographer and fashion writer based in Stockholm, Sweden. On TikTok, she's best known for her series 'What People are Wearing Today' from around the world, documenting the best outfits she sees from Paris to Copenhagen. This summer, she began writing for Vogue Scandinavia as a contributor, with a particular focus on sustainable fashion.

Charlotte Collins

Collins is the Editor-in-Chief of Sheer Luxe (which has the handle @sheerluxe and more than 467,000 followers on TikTok). The website first launched in 2007 as a directory of online retailers but it's now one of the UK’s leading online fashion and lifestyle publishers. Alongside their wealth of editorial content, covering everything from fashion and beauty to culture and opinion, the platform gives readers access to the SheerLuxe lifestyle through social media, digital events, podcasts, behind-the-scenes series, The SheerLuxe Show and more.

TikTok fashion design competition - when do entries open?

