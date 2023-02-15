Every city in the Big Four hosts two major fashion shows a year

For fashionistas, the most important dates of the year are fashion weeks. These fashion shows are a chance for fashion designers, brands or houses to display their latest collections in runway fashion shows to buyers and the media.

The shows are important not only for designers and buyers, but also for shoppers as they influence the upcoming fashion trends for the current and approaching seasons. These glamorous events take place every year in four major cities across the world; New York , London , Milan and Paris , which are considered to be fashion capitals.

These prominent fashion weeks are called the Big Four, and each have exquisite fashion heritage, and are home to some of the most influential and prominent fashion designers of the last century. The schedule begins with New York, followed by London, and then Milan and ends in Paris.

Every city hosts two shows each year; the first is held in February or March and the second is held in September and October of each year. The February show is where designers will showcase their autumn/winter styles for later in the year, while the September show is where designers will unveil their spring/summer styles for the following year.

So, just when are each of the fashion weeks in 2023?

Here’s everything you need to know.

A model walks the runway at a fashion show.

When is New York Fashion Week?

New York Fashion Week (NYFW), is the first fashion week. New York’s fashion week is known for showcasing ready-to-wear styles, and attendees can actually wear most of the pieces straight from the runway.

The 2023 New York fashion week dates are 10 to 15 February and 7 to 10September. The first New York Fashion Week was created in 1943 by Eleanor Lambert, press director of the American fashion industry’s first promotional organisation, the New York Dress Institute.

When is London Fashion Week?

London Fashion Week (LFW) is the newest fashion week of the four. It is immediately followed by a retail-focused event, London Fashion Week Festival, which takes place at the same venue as the main show and is open to the general public, so everyone has a chance to buy some of the clothing showcased. The clothing on display tends to be more experimental and grungy than all the other fashion weeks.

The 2023 London fashion week dates are 17 to 21 February and 15 to 19 September. Organised by the British Fashion Council (BFC), the first London Fashion Week first took place in 1983.

When is Milan Fashion Week?

Milan Fashion Week (MFW) is held in Milan, the second-most populous city in Italy, which is a global capital of fashion and design.

The 2023 Milan fashion week dates are 21 to 27 February and 19 to 25 September. Milan fashion week includes more than 40 shows each season and transforms the city into a touristic hub by holding those shows across various elegant and influential venues, for example the Royal Palace of Milan, Palazzo Serbelloni and many others.

Milan Fashion Week was established in 1958.

When is Paris Fashion Week?

Paris Fashion Week (PFW) is focused on haute couture. Every year, famous brands like Dior, Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Kenzo, Givenchy, and Céline host their shows in historical Paris places such as the Carrousel du Louvre and the Grand Palais.

