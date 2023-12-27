Four key 2024 fashion styles have been predicted by secondhand clothing website Depop - here's what they are and how you can achieve them

These are four fashion trends we'll be following in 2024, according to secondhand clothing website Depop. Photo by Depop.

Fashion and style may be unique to every person, but there are always trends for every season that influence the clothes that are made, and therefore the clothes that shoppers buy.

Fashionistas like to keep their finger on the trends pulse so that they can make sure their outfits are always of the moment. If you are one such fashionista, then it's ideal to actually be ahead of the upcoming trends so you can unsure you are buying the best products ahead of time. The good news is that secondhand retailer Depop is already ahead of the fashion game and has explained what they think will be the top style trends for 2024.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Agus Panzoni, a trend specialist who worked with Depop to forecast the next iteration of pre-loved styles, said, “In 2024, we’re balancing chaos and order by blending comfort and familiarity with individuality and unique style. Realism is back in vogue, but in a way we’ve never experienced before - formal wear is reinterpreted with a touch of nonchalance, romance sobers up, intellectualism provokes and performance becomes performative.”

Through searches, listings, purchases, offers, and more, Depop’s community of buyers, sellers, and explorers continue to hint at what will be the next “big thing” - far ahead of the masses. For 2024, data from the depop community is predicting that the top four style trends worldwide for the upcoming year will be sleaze academia, lazy luxe, post romance and sports quest. But, just what are these trends and what items can you buy on Depop now so you are ready for these new year looks? Here's everything you need to know - and the best thing is that as Depop is a secondhand selling and buying website you can explore the latest trends without costing your wallet, or the planet.

These are four fashion trends we'll be following in 2024, according to secondhand clothing website Depop. Photo by Depop.

Sleaze academia

Sleaze Academia makes a statement by subverting academic uniforms - think minimalist pieces, skewed with pins, cutouts and awkward layering. Top searches include button-up shirts and mini skirts. Top brands searched for include Coach and Polo Ralph Lauren. Depop seller @karakroa, said: “Sleaze Academia is all about pushing the boundaries of classic academia aesthetics in a more chaotic way. Choose minimalist pieces and layer them into a chaotic outfit in a very eclectic way - think tights over tights, long tops layered over trousers, and micro or maxi pleated skirts. Charm bags will be another must-have in 2024.”

Lazy luxe

Less is more, laziness is refined, with this trend. In 2024, people are expected to draw inspiration from classic formulas and muted colour palettes, infusing playfulness with proportion and deconstruction. Top searches include leather, tailored clothing, and trench coat. Top brands searched for include COS and SKIMS, which both saw huge booms in interest in the platforms this year. Seller, @pascaleeliza, said: “Classic tailoring and tonal colour palettes are key to the Lazy Luxe look, as is layering workwear staples with basics and allowing some room for a hero piece, such as a trench coat.”

Post romance

Advertisement

Advertisement

While 2023’s girlhood trend offered an escape into the simpler joys of our youth, 2024 is ushering in a wave of realism. Ribbons are adorning the mundane, florals are taking on practical roles, and in this mature aesthetic, red is the new pink. Top searches include Mary Janes and ruffles, with top brands including Sandy Liang, Doc Martens and Vagabond. Seller @sookisookvintage said: “To get the post romance look, style a ruffle dress with a pair of gorgeous high-heeled Mary Janes and an Afghan coat, to really give the 70s aesthetic a twist.”

Sports quest