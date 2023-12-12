If you're wondering what outfit you should wear to your Christmas party and other festive get-togethers this year then let TikTok help you

5 things you should wear to your Christmas party this year, according to TikTok, including sequins, cherry red and monochrome pieces. Photos by TikTok.

Party season is here, and that means it’s time to bring out our festive fashion in time for Christmas the holiday season which lasts all through December and into 2024.

But, while going out and enjoying festivities at this time of year is fun for all, something which can be not so fun is deciding what to wear for your annual work Christmas party, or any other seasonal events you are attending with your friends and family. Not to worry this year though as popular social media site TikTok has all the answers you need.

Diamonds Factory UK has analysed the top party season fashion trends for 2023, to reveal what you should wear to your Christmas party according to TikTok. Aimee Howlett, trends expert at Diamonds Factory, has also shared how Brits can style this year’s popular party season trends. Keep reading to find out her advice, make your choices to suit to your personal style and then start shopping! Or, if you'd prefer to save some money because you're only going to buy once then take a look at how to rent clothing for the Christmas party season.

Monochrome

“Monochrome is the most popular fashion trend this party season, gaining more than 22 million views on TikTok. With many influencers choosing minimalist fashion, this party season, opt for an all white fit which has a timeless and sophisticated appeal, providing a clean canvas for additional accessorising. When accessorising, opt for pearls to subtly complement the white and the crisp, fresh look of white aligns with the festive and winter wonderland aesthetics associated with the holiday period.”

Sequins and metallics

“With more than 21 million views, sequins and metallics are Christmas party season classics, and can add a touch of glamour and sparkle to a festive outfit. These materials catch and reflect light, making them perfect for the holiday season parties. When it comes to styling opt for a sequin skirt or dress and pair it with block colour accessories so you don’t draw attention away from the sequin staple. When adding jewellery, pick understated pieces to not overshadow the sequins of the outfit. You can also experiment with wearing silver and gold pieces together, such as a silver sequin skirt with gold jewellery for a dynamic contrast. ”

If you'd like a helping hand when choosing your sequin-focused outfit, then take a look at our style solutions Christmas party outfit ideas article, which includes many beautiful items which truly shine and sparkle.

Quiet luxury

“Quiet luxury has also been dominating TikTok this year since Sofia Richie brought this trend to life being a style characterised by understated elegance, minimalism and a focus on high-quality materials. During the party season quiet luxury is all about neutrals and classics so it’s important to pick beautiful good quality fabrics in muted colourways. Quality fabrics such as satin and velvet scream luxury and are fashionable choices during the party season. Gold jewellery is a big part of the look and when accessorising opt for opaque gems such as classic pearls as opposed to coloured gemstones. The style represents sophistication so it’s essential to keep the outfit simplistic to exude luxury.”

Pop of red

“Red is synonymous with the festive season, making it a perfect choice for party occasions. When it comes to adding a pop of red to an outfit, keep the base simple such as an all black fit and then partner with a red jacket or red accessories. To create a statement, opt for red leather trousers for boldness, instantly sparking attention and making a striking look.”

Statement jewellery

“Statement jewellery pieces have the power to instantly elevate and transform an outfit, adding a touch of sophistication and festive flair. During the festive season, accessorise your party looks with accessories such as initial necklaces and diamond bracelets that provide an opportunity for eye-catching designs and intricate details. Give a nod to the festive season by opting for gemstones such as rubies and emeralds to really capture the essence of Christmas time within your outfit “