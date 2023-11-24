These presents will be gratefully received by vegetarians and vegans this Christmas

8 perfect Christmas 2023 presents for the vegetarian or vegan in your life including gifts for her and him. Photos by Lush (top left), Heavenly Feet (top right), The Perfume Shop (bottom left) and Yellow Gorse (bottom right).

For many, being vegetarian or vegan isn't just about the food put on a plate, it's also a lifestyle choice. That means you'll need to do a bit of extra research when choosing a Christmas present for a veggie or vegan to ensure it is produced in a way that fits with this.

The good news is that, in 2023, retailers and brands are very conscious of these requirements when producing their products, so there's many to choose from.

There's many fashion and beauty items available for both men and women - as well as the classic food presents too, of course. Below, we've rounded up 8 of the best options you can buy this year, including stocking fillers and bigger presents. Keep reading and see what inspires you.

Heavenly Feet Litesoles boots range £ 45.95 Buy now Buy now Heavenly Feet is a footwear brand that specialises in comfort and style, and in time for Christmas they have launched a brand new ultra lightweight range: Litesoles. The new range comes in as light as an average pair of trainers, so even though they are a sturdy and reliable pair of shoes they will also leave the wearer feel like they are walking on air. Not only is the new range almost impossibly light, but every single pair is made of vegan-friendly materials, making them a more sustainable option. There's many different options to choose from; ankle boots, tall bots, lace up boots, coloured boots. We particularly adore the Alana boot, which is a gorgeous ankle boot embossed with a beautiful floral design. Available in multiple colours, including a stunning rich purple, these boots will make a great statement. Prices starting at £45.95.

Yellow Gorse Natural luxury bath, body and home fragrance £ 38.00 Buy now Buy now With a strong belief that working in synergy with Mother Earth is best, Yellow Gorse uses all-natural, synthetic-free organic ingredients wherever possible. This makes their range of bath, body and home fragrance products an ideal, indulgent gift. The brand has just released a range of gifts for this festive season. From a Botanical Calm Gift Set and a Therapeutic Reed Diffuser to the perfect stocking filler sized Organic Calm Balm, there is something to give everyone. We love the Botanical Calm Gift Set (£38) for the ultimate tranquil experience, which includes Calm Candle, Bath Salt Soaks, and a Calm Balm. This nourishing combination promises an entire evening of relaxation as the nights draw in and days get busy, and it is beautiful little present which smells divine.

Glow For It’s Lip Oils £ 12.99 Buy now Buy now Here's a product that's perfect for a stocking filler. These gorgeous vegan lip oils leave lips feeling nourished, soft and loved – a must have in everyone's bag this winter to prevent chapped, cracked lips. Lip oils are the must have beauty product of the moment, so anyone would be thrilled to receive this on Chistmas morning. Available in 3 scents, watermelon, peach and original, these non-sticky nourishing oils have a super soft applicator so the products will glide on to the lips with ease. They can be worn by themselves or over the top of a favourite lipstick so they're incredibly versatile too.

Fame Eau de Parfum Spray by Paco Rabanne £ 64.50 Buy now Buy now It may surprise you to know that Fame by Paco Rabanne is a designer vegan perfume. It's made in France with 90% natural origin. It's an exceptionally pure Jasmine perfume bursting with precious ingredients including succulent mango. It's a wonderful feminine fragrance, and the scent stays on the skin for hours. So, just a few sprays will last from morning till night. This also means a bottle will last a long time, so ot's a great investment. In addition, the bottle itself will look fantastic upon a dressing table as it's unique and playful – as precious as a piece of jewellery. Prices start at £64.50 for 30ml.

Phantom Parfum Parfum Spray by Paco Rabanne £ 57.99 Buy now Buy now It's not just women's vegan fragrances that Paco Rabanne makes, he's ot a great one for men too. It uses two clashing accords, vivid lemon and patchouli along with creamy lavender and vanilla, to create a compelling masculine fragrance. With responsibly and ethically sourced ingredients, and a vegan formula, this scent is the height of modern taste. The black matte bottle is as old as the scent inside, and will look striking in any bathroom cabinet or atop any bedroom draw. Prices start at £57.99 for 30ml.

Lush bath products Buy now Buy now Lush are a go-to brand for veggies and vegans because hey are known for making a beautiful bath and body products fresh by hand using little or no preservative or packaging. The products are made using only vegetarian ingredients, but some items are also vegan. Check the item details before you buy if you are shopping for a vegan. There's a whole range of fabulous limited edition festive products to choose from, inspired by all the best scents and characters of the season, including Santa bathbombs, snowman face masks and peppermint lip balm. There's also returning best sellers from the brand's iconic Snow Fairy collection. Prices start at just £3.75 for certain bath bombs, so there's plenty of choice to suit all budgets - from little stocking fllers to show stopping gift sets. We adore the candy cane lip butter, sweet pudding bath bomb and snow fairy lip mask.

M&S Vegan Gift Bag £ 35.00 Buy now Buy now This Vegan Treats Gift Bag is the perfect present for someone special. Look out for yummy treats from the M&S Plant Kitchen range, salted caramel fudge and single origin smooth hazelnut chocolate, as well as double chocolate chip cookies, smooth hazelnut spread and luxury gold tea bags. PLus, it all comes displayed in a lovely blue bag for life, which means you don't have to wrap this present and the recipient can reuse it later too. It's a win/win. Plus, you can send it direct to them with a personalised message. Here's the full item details: Plant Kitchen 8 Double Chocolate Cookies contains- Wheat and Gluten. Not suitable for those with a Nut and Peanut allergy. Prepared to a Vegan recipe. Not suitable for those with a Milk and Egg allergy

Plant Kitchen 8 Chewy Cherry Bakewell Cookies contains- Nuts, Wheat, Oats and Gluten. Not suitable for those with a Nut and Peanut allergy. Prepared to a Vegan recipe. Not suitable for those with a Milk and Egg allergy

Plant Kitchen Vegan Chocolate Hazelnut Spread contains- Nuts and Soya. Not suitable for those with a Nut and Peanut and Milk allergy. Prepared to a Vegan recipe

Plant Kitchen Vegan Salted Caramel Fudge contains- Soya. Not Suitable for those with a Nut and Peanut and Milk allergy. Prepared to a Vegan recipe

Single Origin Smooth Hazelnut Vegan Chocolate contains- Nuts and Soya. Not suitable for those with a Nut and Peanut and Milk allergy. Prepared to a Vegan recipe