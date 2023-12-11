Christmas and New Year party outfits don’t have to be expensive why not rent them

Can you rent designer bags and outfits for Christmas Day and New year? (Canva)

Buying a different party outfit and accessories for every single event over the Christmas period can get very expensive very quickly. That’s why renting designer items is the more affordable option and much more sustainable way of shopping. Thanks to rental websites you can wear a different designer dress, jumpsuit or co-ord set without the guilt of spending all your money on an outfit you will most likely only wear once. That means you can shop luxury designer brands for less.

There are so many different websites and sites now that give you the opportunity to rent designer outfits, handbags and accessories for a fraction of the recommended retail price. Many of them stock the biggest luxury brands from Alexander McQueen, Balmain and Chanel to Prada, Versace and Yves Saint Laurent.

Where can you rent designer handbags and outfits from?

The top rental websites are:

How much does it cost to rent designer items?

The rental prices for clothing items on some of the websites start from as little as £70 a day but vary depending on which brand you choose. Handbags start from around £30 and accessories including necklaces, earrings and headbands can be from £20.

Can you rent handbags and party outfits over the Christmas and New Year period?

The good news is you can rent designer items from four days up to 30 days. If planned right you can easily rent items and wear them for Christmas and New year parties.