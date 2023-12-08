Don’t worry if Peach Fuzz isn’t a colour you would normally wear, we have a few ideas on how you can still be part of the trend

How to incorporate Peach Fuzz into your fashion, beauty and home style (Getty)

Pantone has announced its colour of the year for 2024 and its Peach Fuzz. The global authority for colour communication posted the colour on Instagram with the caption: “Introducing Pantone Color of the Year 2024: PANTONE 13-1023 Peach Fuzz. A velvety gentle peach whose all-embracing spirit enriches mind, body, and heart.”

“A warm and cosy shade highlighting our desire for togetherness with others and the feelings this creates, PANTONE 13-1023 Peach Fuzz presents a fresh approach to a new softness. Subtly sensual, PANTONE 13-1023 Peach Fuzz is a heartfelt peach hue bringing a feeling of tenderness and communicating a message of caring and sharing, community and collaboration.”

How to wear Peach Fuzz: Fashion edit

Expect to see this colour everywhere in Spring Summer 2024. The runways at the fashion show were full of beautiful feminine dresses in the colour and it has already infiltrated its way into the fashion stores online. Boohoo has a range of peach coloured dresses and so does AX Paris. Oliver Bonas even has a beautiful cardigan in peach.

If you are getting married in 2024 and want to be hot on the trend, then choose the colour for your bridesmaid dresses.

How to wear Peach Fuzz: Beauty edit

Now the colour peach isn’t the easiest colour to wear for most people. It tends to look better on people that have a warmer skin tone. However, you can still incorporate the colour by adding touches of Peach Fuzz into your beauty products or homeware.

The easiest way to add the new colour trend into your life is by wearing it as a lipstick or nail colour. MAC Matte Lipstick in colour ‘Down to an Art’ £ 22.00 is the perfect shade. I love Essie’s Nail Colour 23 Eternal Optimist Nail Polish £7.19 - this looks really good with a bit of fake tan. These are a few simple and affordable tips that nod to the trend without having to buy a whole new wardrobe.

Peach Fuzz: Home edit

