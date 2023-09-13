London Fashion week is just around the corner - and TikTok has decided to celebrate this, and other fashion weeks around the world, with a special content collaboration

September is a big month for the fashion industry and clothing lovers alike as Fashion Weeks take place in the Big Four cities - London, Paris, New York and Milan.

To celebrate this important part of the style calendar and the impact, TikTok have introduced the #TikTokFashion Collective, which brings together creators from around the world who are creatives, designers, and fashion thinkers who are passionate about shaping the future of fashion on TikTok and beyond.

The collaboration makes sense as social media site TikTok is often at the forefront of social trends and challenges, which most recently include the viral Girlhood trend, the bottle smashing trend and also some of the most unusual beauty trends. Fashion weeks, on the other hand, lead the way when it comes to the inspiration for the clothes that will be hanging in all of our wardrobes next season.

One of the TikTokers who is taking part in the TikTok Fashion Collective is a man named Aly Meghani, or @yungalyy, to his fans. Meghani has gained one million followers for creating videos which offer “unique fashion content” according to his TikTok biography.

Fashion TikToker YungAlyy, real name Aly Meghani, has gained 1 million followers for his unique take on clothing. Photos by Tiktok. Composite image by NationalWorld.

'I loved the feeling of inspiring people'

In fact, it was taking part in a fashion-based TikTok trend that led Meghani to start creating TikTok videos and gain so many followers. He was following a trend asking people to show what they would wear if they were sat front row at their favourite fashion designers' shows.

“Everyone was doing Prada, Gucci, but I had none of those pieces so I just wanted to do something fun instead,” he said. “I ended up doing a streetwear version with brands like Bape and Supreme. It turned out really well and I got a lot of followers from it. It was like a dopamine and adrenaline rush all at once and I loved the feeling of inspiring people, so it all kind of started from there.”

Some of the videos that Meghani said he enjoyed creating the most are styling a keyboard jacket because “it was so unique and no one has ever done that before”, and also his ‘welcome to the Eminem show’ where he recreated 16 of the rapper’s outfits. He said that was “really fun to make and again no-one has done that many fits of his in one video”.

He added that he “loves” the freedom that he has to express himself on TikTok and said he would encourage anyone else with an interest in fashion to experiment and “try not to overthink your outfit and don’t spend too much money”. His main mantra is “you can always look fly on a budget”.

If you want to explore #TikTokFashion Month you can search for the hashtag on the app or website. If you don’t have a TikTok account, you can download the app for free via the Apple App Store, Google Play or Amazon.