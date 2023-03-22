1 . Galeries Lafayette, Paris, France

Paris is the fashion capital of the world, so it’s no surprise that the city’s shopping centre is the most photographed on Instagram. The Galeries Lafayette, which is called one of the most popular, chic and distinguished shopping centres in Paris, is a grand building which is a century old. Shoppers will find stores from designer brands such as Prada, Armani and Christian Dior. The hashtag is #galerieslafayette and there’s a total of 421,951 posts. Photo by Getty Images.