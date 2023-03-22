One UK shopping centre is in the top three most Instagrammable destinations for retail therapy
The joy of retail therapy doesn’t just come from that new purchase you have found to love, it also comes from the place you’re shopping in, as highlighted by research from WeThrift.
There are some extremely impressive and opulent shopping centres around the world which have become visitor attractions because of their lavish architecture and stunning views. So it’s no surprise that these destinations have amassed a high number of Instagram snaps as people share images of these retail palaces with their followers.
Take a look through our gallery below to see ten of the most Instagrammable shopping centres in the world, including two that are here in the UK.
1. Galeries Lafayette, Paris, France
Paris is the fashion capital of the world, so it’s no surprise that the city’s shopping centre is the most photographed on Instagram. The Galeries Lafayette, which is called one of the most popular, chic and distinguished shopping centres in Paris, is a grand building which is a century old. Shoppers will find stores from designer brands such as Prada, Armani and Christian Dior. The hashtag is #galerieslafayette and there’s a total of 421,951 posts. Photo by Getty Images.
2. Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II, Milan, Italy
The Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II is a major landmark of the Italian city of Milan as it’s Italy’s oldest active shopping gallery. Milan is also of course a global capital of fashion and design. The building itself is a four-storey double arcade and it’s named after Victor Emmanuel II, the first king of the Kingdom of Italy. The hashtag is #galleriavittorioemanuele and there’s a total of 417,535 posts. Photo by Getty Images.
3. Trafford Centre, Manchester, UK
The Trafford Centre is the third largest retail space in the UK. The centre, which boasts a huge glass dome roof, offers a range of designer and high street labels over two floors, as well as a leisure complex. The hashtag is #traffordcentre and there’s a total of 141,293 posts. Photo by Getty Images.
4. Bicester Village, London, UK
Bicester Village is a luxury discount village, where shoppers will find over 150 stores offering high end goods at marked down prices. Brands on offer include Prada, Alexander McQueen, Dolce and Gabbana and Michael Kors. It claims to offer ‘the world’s best designers, the world’s best prices’ on its website. The shopping destination is so popular it is the second most visited location by Chinese tourists in the UK, after Buckingham Palace. The hashtag is #bicestervillage and there’s a total of 128,152 posts. Photo by Adobe Photos.