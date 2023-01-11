For the curious.
Closed UK shops that we miss: 27 retro retailers that we wish would make a return to the high street

It’s been years since these stores closed - but we still have fond memories of them

By Rochelle Barrand
8 minutes ago

The UK high street has changed a lot in recent years, particularly as many retailers shut up shop for good as they became casualties of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sadly though, shops closing - and having economic and socio-cultural factors contribute to this - is nothing new. As our gallery below shows, there are many stores that have disappared from our high street in the last 20 years or so.

Some of these brand names have gone altogether, while others have re-branded or launched as online only companies. Take a look through our gallery and see which ones you remember. If you think there’s any we’ve missed, please email us at [email protected] and let us know.

